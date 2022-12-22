The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a $49 million budget that anticipates nearly $43.5 million in revenues on top of an opening balance of just over $5.5 million.
The budget approved Wednesday includes no change in the real estate tax rate of 4.905 mills, with 4.045 mills for general operations and 0.86 mills for debt service.
One tax that was eliminated for this year, the per-capita levy, also will not be collected in 2023.
The commissioners also approved a $71,000 capital fund budget with an opening balance of $49,170 and total revenue of $21,830 being anticipated.
And the county is anticipating $447,655 in revenue for the liquid fuels budget.
The budget actions capped a lengthy agenda Wednesday morning, including two more distributions of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
West Wheatfield Township will get $37,817.75 toward the Muir Road stormwater project, while Brush Valley Township will get $2,500 toward storm drain replacement on Kukula Road.
Previous awards were made during the fall to Ernest, Glen Campbell, Homer City, Indiana boroughs, and Blacklick, Conemaugh, Grant, Rayne and Washington townships.
Glen Campbell has been involved in a water system improvement project. At the recommendation of the borough, the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and the EADS Group Inc., two change orders were approved:
• Change Order 5 is a contract time extension of 180 days for SE Construction Group LLC due to vendor delays that in turn were due to supply and manufacturing delays for materials.
• Change Order 6 is a $9,864.95 addition to furnish and install a six-inch insertion valve and two-inch brass valve at the water treatment plant, revising the contract with SE Construction Group LLC to $868,439.40, with the borough covering that cost.
Also Wednesday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman reported that COVID-19 rates remained low in the county, but also remained a problem in combination with the seasonal flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).
He said Indiana Regional Medical Center’s latest census showed 79 patients, including 16 with COVID-19 and four with the flu. He said the Pennsylvania Department of Health recently reported 409 confirmed flu cases in the county, mostly from Type A, which can spread from animals to humans.
Stutzman also said there had been two more COVID-19 related deaths recently, to bring the total during the pandemic in Indiana County to 385.
The board also approved a long list of reappointments ... and a couple new appointments ... to county authorities, boards and commissions. Commissioner Sherene Hess received a one-year renewal of her appointment to the Indiana County Conservation District while Barb Peace is a new appointee for a four-year term on the district board.
David Bork and Jeffrey Altemas were reappointed to three-year terms on the Farmland Preservation Board.
Laurie LaFontaine and Jeffrey L. Cable were reappointed and Thomas McNutt is a new appointee to three-year terms on the Planning Commission. John H. Barbor is a reappointee to a three-year term on the uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals.
Reappointed to terms expiring in January 2028 are Brad Kratz and Clair Ruffner on the Airport Authority, Thomas Whitcomb on the Highridge Water Authority, Marsha Brown on the Hospital Authority, Heather Gelles on the Housing Authority, Rodney Grettier and Scott Cook on the Industrial Development Authority, Carolyn Princes on the Redevelopment Authority, and Samuel R. Arone on the Solid Waste Authority.
John Hardesty was named to a new term through January 2029 on the Indiana County Transportation Authority, while a vacancy exists on that panel for a term that would run through January 2028.
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said those wishing to be considered for that vacancy should call her office — (724) 465-3805 — or send a letter of interest to 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Among other items on a lengthy agenda, the commissioners approved:
• Technical amendments to the PAStarNET Interoperability and Site Sharing Agreement between the county and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
• Implementation of and subscription to Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal software for the Tax Assessment bureau with Vision Government Solutions Inc.
• An annual comprehensive health services agreement with Primecare Medical Inc. for jail employees.
• An updating of right-of-way agreements with White Township for sanitary sewer line easements at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
• An agreement with the law firm of Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir PC for legal services in several lawsuits stemming from election law disputes, specifically involving the ACLU and NAACP in the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania.