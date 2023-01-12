The Indiana County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to enter into a contract with Salsgiver Inc. of Freeport, Armstrong County, to construct, operate and maintain a fiber-optic high-speed internet network in targeted to unserved and underserved areas of Indiana County.
It is a $2.3 million contract, the first phase of what eventually will be a $7 million network of such internet connections across the county, reaching 32 businesses and 445 residences, most of them in the Smicksburg area in the northwest corner of the county.
Fifteen routes will be laid out there, costing just over $1.9 million, including a $708,266 line from the intersection of state Route 210 and Mahoning Road, and the West Mahoning/North Mahoning township line, and a $411,923 “Hemlock” connection from the intersection of state Route 954 and Windows Road east along Hemlock Acres Road to the intersection of Hemlock Acres Road and Route 954.
Some connections will extend over the county line to a Salsgiver network in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.
There also will be single line builds elsewhere in Indiana County, one from Metz to Chestnut Ridge Road, connecting U.S. Route 422 and Tree Line along Chestnut Ridge Road in Cherryhill Township, and another from the intersection of state Route 954 and Waterman Road to Waterman and Old Mill Road in Center Township.
In all, 27.5 miles of fiber-optic cable will be laid in the northwest corner of the county and 7.25 miles in Cherryhill and Center townships.
Salsgiver also agreed to build internet connections for four wi-fi locations to be determined by Indiana County.
“Funding to implement this project will be through one of more federal, state and local sources,” Stouffer told the commissioners, “including Community Development Block Grant-COVID 19 or CDBG-CV funds ($2 million), Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization or ARC POWER initiative ($1.5 million), the state’s Keystone Communities Program ($500,000) and County of Indiana matching funds ($3 million).”