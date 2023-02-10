With several members of the Indiana County NAACP listening online, the county’s board of commissioners issued a proclamation Wednesday marking Black History Month.
“Indiana County supports the creation and adoption of fully inclusive, anti-racist and multicultural policies at the state (and) local level, and national levels,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said, “and believes it is a moral responsibility of the county and its employees to interrupt institutional and other forms of racism that can manifest in policies, practices and behaviors, both internal and external, in Indiana County ‘systems.’”
Hess, who also is vice president of the Indiana County NAACP, took turns along with colleagues Robin A. Gorman and R. Michael Keith reading the proclamation.
“Black History Month is time in the nation to celebrate and recognize the history, achievements and contributions of a major U.S. population,” Keith read. “It is a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is a part of American culture, and Black stories and contributions are essential to the ongoing story of America and its development — our faults, our struggles, our progress and our aspirations.”
Keith noted that Black History Month honors contributions “from activists and civil rights pioneers such as Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Rosa Parks to leaders in the United States military, industry, politics, science, art, religion, culture, entertainment, education and more.”
Gorman noted that Indiana County has had its share of prominent Black citizens, “including abolitionists, who advocated for freedom, to people arriving from the South during the years of The Great Migration.” She noted the “stations” along the Underground Railroad, that included Mechanicsburg (now Brush Valley), Dixonville, Indiana and Blairsville, and “this year’s theme, ‘Black Resistance,’ (which) explores how ‘African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression in all forms since the nation’s earliest days (and how), across the generations, countless Black Americans have demonstrated profound moral courage and resilience to shape our nation for the better.”
Those online included Indiana County NAACP President Dr. Carolyn Princes, and three chairs of local NAACP committees, Celinda Scott on publicity, Youth Adviser Lillian Clemons and Bonnie Maselala, an at-large committee member and immediate past treasurer.
On Jan. 30, new NAACP officers and committee chairs for the term through 2024 were installed by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, including Princes, Hess, Secretary Connie Jellison, Assistant Secretary Anna Frank, Treasurer Elaine Jacobs Smith and Assistant Treasurer Patricia Holmes, as well as Clemons; Scott; Maselala; Denise Dragich, membership; Ira Redd, criminal justice/prison; Lael Jenkins, education; Arlene Wanatosky, health; Nell Webb, labor and industry; Scott Mossgrove, school liaison/scholarships; and Herman Fisher, legal redress/Veteran Affairs-Armed Services; and Bonnie Masilela, at-large committee member, immediate past treasurer.
Clemons touted “Living Legends: A Celebration of Black History Month 2023,” a program planned Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Country Club, sponsored by the Indiana County NAACP.
“It will be an evening of dancing and having fun,” Clemons said.