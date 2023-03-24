The Indiana County Board of Commissioners issued six proclamations at its meeting this week, including two marking 50th anniversaries, one for The Arc of Indiana County, another for half a century since United States involvement ended in Vietnam.
Other proclamations dealt with child abuse prevention and honored those with intellectual disabilities, 4-H members and Women’s History Month.
“We remember the men and women who so honorably served during more than a decade of fighting in challenging terrains of Southeast Asia, where they faced extraordinary and unprecedented dangers,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read from the “Vietnam War Veterans Day” proclamation. “We will never forget their sacrifice and we value their continued service to their fellow veterans today.”
Accepting the proclamation was Vietnam veteran and Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, along with Jonathan Bogert, executive director, Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
Gorman further quoted how veterans embody the motto of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
While, as Fyock said, March 29, 1973, also marked the day when the North Vietnamese government said the last American prisoner-of-war had been released, the proclamation also noted that 89 Pennsylvanians are still unaccounted for 50 years later.
Commissioner Sherene Hess said “this conflict defined an entire generation of Americans and numerous brave men and women service during the conflict, including 325,208 Pennsylvanians, of whom 3,147 ... were killed in action.”
Fyock said HGSIC will join the Richard W. Watson American Legion Post 141, 534 Philadelphia Street in Indiana, for a third annual marking of that anniversary on Tuesday night, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event beginning at 6 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes, by calling (724) 463-9600 or visiting hgsic.org.
The commissioners also helped The Arc of Indiana County mark its 50th anniversary of serving “individuals with intellectual and developmental delays and other disabilities and their families, of all ages, and ethnic, educational, social and economic backgrounds, providing cost-free advocacy programs, training, support and services.”
The ARC will mark its 50th year of “services that include community disability awareness, educational advocacy, secondary transitional support, community inclusive programs, and training,” with a gala on May 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township.
Sharing the spotlight were Michelle Jordan, executive director of The ARC of Indiana County, and Shari Montgomery, intellectual disabilities program director for the Armstrong Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, who came to help the county mark March as Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month.
“An intellectual disability is defined as a disability characterized by significant limitations both in intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior as expressed in conceptual, social, and practical adaptive skills, which originates before age 21,” Hess read.
“The Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program continues to explore avenues to ensure citizens with intellectual disabilities have access to quality services, choice in services and providers, and, most importantly, to be productive and active members of our community,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read.
“We encourage all citizens to support the efforts and hard work of Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and their families as they strive to live self-determined lives and realize their own personal aspirations,” Gorman read.
Care Center of Indiana County Executive Director Jessica Clark and Board Chair Mathew Simon accepted the county’s proclamation marking April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
As Keith read, “all children deserve to have safe, stable, nurturing and healthy homes and communities that foster their well-being.” Hess said “child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure every family has the support it needs and deserves to raise children in a healthy environment.”
Part of how the county marks Child Abuse Prevention Month is to plant pinwheels on the lawn outside the courthouse, an effort promoted by the Care Center.
“Displaying a pinwheel or planting a pinwheel garden in April will serve as a positive reminder that together we can prevent child abuse and keep children safe in our community,” Gorman read.
In a matter of “better late than never,” the commissioners issued a proclamation retroactively marking March 13-17 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.
As Gorman read, “4-H helped many youth in Indiana County to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders as they learn by doing.”
Youngsters involved in 4-H and adult volunteers gathered to receive the proclamation. As Keith said, “Pennsylvania 4-H Week showcases the incredible ways that 4-H inspires kids to achieve and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Indiana County who work each day to make a position impact on those around them.”
Every woman in the commissioners’ meeting room were invited to join in a picture marking Women’s History Month.
“Throughout the month of March we honor the women who have served in public office and charitable organizations, worked in the business or health sector, have fought for our country, have raised families, and have dedicated their lives to making our county and nation a better place to live.”
Gorman noted that Women’s History Month can be traced back to the first International Women’s Day in 1911, which in turn led to Women’s History Week and then, in 1987, Congress expanding the celebration to the entire month of March.