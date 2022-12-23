Indiana County has become the 48th county to sign on to America250PA, the commonwealth’s effort to mark the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the United States in 2026.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution supporting the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, or America250PA.
America250PA was established by the governor and General Assembly in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, as well as Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present and future.
Or, as Commissioner Sherene Hess read from that resolution, “by adoption of America250PA’s four pillars of EPIC, we hope to educate, preserve, innovate and celebrate.”
The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027.
“The county of Indiana officially establishes an America250PA county commission made up of a diverse group of citizens to work with America250PA on any and all activities within Indiana County,” Hess read.
Heading that group will be Indiana County Tourist Bureau Executive Director Laura R. Herrington. She was at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting for the reading of the resolution along with ICTB President Gregg Van Horn and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr.
Locally, that means Indiana has joined a list of counties including Armstrong (where Armstrong County Commissioner Donald Myers heads its effort), Clearfield (which named Clearfield County Historical Society Second Vice President Julie Houston), and Westmoreland (where Westmoreland County Director of Veteran Affairs Matt Zamosky was named).
The effort will be a literal labor of love.
“The participants of the Indiana County (250th anniversary) Commission will be strictly voluntary roles and there will be no compensation for participation,” Hess also read.
So far, according to the America250PA website, Cambria and Jefferson counties have yet to name representatives for the state 250th anniversary effort.
“America250PA hopes to engage all Pennsylvanians and all 67 counties through their many signatures and officially recognized programs, projects and events over the next five years by inspiring future leaders and celebrating all Pennsylvanians’ contributions to the nation over the last 250 years,” Commissioner Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read.
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman capped the reading of the resolution, of which copies will be sent to Indiana County’s legislative delegation, the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations and its affiliates (including county government and the Tourist Bureau, as well as Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, indiana County Development Corporation and Indiana University of Pennsylvania).
Also at its meeting Wednesday, the commissioners issued a proclamation honoring Miller Fabrication Solutions for being named Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Employer of the Year for Indiana County.
The proclamation read by Hess, Gorman and Keith cited Miller’s “contribution to manufacturing, employee support and workforce development, and value to the Indiana County local economy.”
As the proclamation noted, Miller employs 80 people in Homer City, 10 times as many people today as it did 15 years ago when it first began operating there. Miller, a 59-year-old company operating as a global original equipment manufacturer, also has facilities in the Brookville area in Jefferson County.
“Miller Fabrication Solutions is a growing company with strong demand,” Hess read, “and has demonstrated commitment to technology and innovation in fabricating high-quality parts for some of the biggest equipment manufacturers in the world.”
Gorman read that “Miller Fabrication Solutions further demonstrates a commitment to workforce development by its support for industry partnerships, employee retention programs, diversity in its workforce, expanded youth and school partnerships, scholarships for post-secondary education or training, and apprenticeships.”
In concluding the proclamation, Keith and his colleagues said they “encourage all citizens of the county to acknowledge the importance of Miller Fabrication Solutions’ contributions to support workforce and economic development in western Pennsylvania.”