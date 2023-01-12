Law Enforcement Appreciation Day actually was Monday, but it was marked in a good, albeit sad way, at Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess noted the presence of various law enforcement representatives, some from as far away as Blairsville and Punxsutawney — in the courthouse meeting room.
“Since 2015, organizations across out nation have joined forces to support Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as a way to spread encouragement, support, respect and pride for the dedicated men and women in our law enforcement community,” Hess said, as she opened the reading of a proclamation.
“There are more than 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States,” Gorman read from the proclamation the board would approve at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Law enforcement plays an important and integral part in the safety and security of our daily lives in Indiana County, whether we see their actions or not,” Keith read.
“Indiana is blessed to have the law enforcement officers we do,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
County officials also noted the absence of some as they took part in a funeral 40 miles away in New Kensington.
“He went out to do, as many of you do, a routine assignment,” Gorman said, referring to the response of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire to a call to search for a wanted suspect — and the ambush that claimed McIntire’s life.
McIntire was buried with full honors Wednesday. His alleged killer, Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne, Allegheny County, later lost his life in an exchange of gunfire with Pittsburgh police.
Keith said law enforcement officers don’t hesitate.
“You just step in and you go for it,” Keith said.
He also referred to the cooperation among first responders, citing the teamwork exhibited during a Dec. 2 fire in downtown Indiana that destroyed an apartment building, causing $1 million damage and leaving 10 residents homeless.
“The public does not understand the burdens you carry on your shoulders every day,” Hess said.
There also were several items on Wednesday’s agenda dealing with law enforcement and related matters.
Applications were approved for state funds, including a $500,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant for improving the justice system’s response to opioid, stimulant and related substance use disorders, and a $110,720 Adult Probation and Parole Grant in Aid.
The commissioners also approved a Statewide Automated Victim Notification or SAVIN maintenance and service agreement on behalf of Manzi’s office.
Consulting contracts were approved for Leo Buck to advise the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County (funded by contributions such as those raised at the annual Walk for a Wonderful Life) and Diann Overman to be consultant for the county’s Veteran Outreach Program (with county funding).
Overman’s new job will coincide with her full-time job working in the office of Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“We are really going to have some good overlap for the veterans,” county Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer said.
For Children and Youth Services, the commissioners approved renewals of contracts with attorneys Thomas Kauffman and Allen Fiechuk and the Indiana Regional Medical Center or IRMC Physicians Group, as well as a new contract with Sargus Juvenile Center of St. Clairsville, Ohio, for placement of adjudicated youth, and an addended contract with Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City, Venango County.
The commissioners also approved a three-year agreement between the county’s Communities at Indian Haven and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Included is a new wage schedule will reflect employees’ years of service and experience and bring wages in line with other local long-term care facilities, as well as pay adjustments of 2.5 percent in the second year and 3 percent in the third year.
Also included is a consolidation of existing shift and weekend differentials and continuation of 7 percent cap on the county’s liability under the healthcare provisions of the agreement.
The agreement already had been approved by Indian Haven employees.