The Indiana County Board of Commissioners is taking steps to disperse funds allocated to the county as part of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s opioid settlement agreement.
In a resolution, the commissioners created an Indiana County Opioid Advisory Committee “of professionals that serve on the front lines and directly see in real time the impacts of the opioid crisis.”
A specific figure of how much will be dispersed was not available at Wednesday’s board meeting but, the resolution adds, “the funds, once received, must be expended, spent and/or utilized within 18 months over a duration currently of 18 years.”
Overseeing the dispersal will be an Opioid Advisory Committee.
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said it was formed after consulting other counties. She said it is an effort “to be transparent with our public, provide input and feedback with regard to making the best decisions about how that funding should be used in our county, to either help our victims of opioid abuse recover, get treatment and/or educational programs to get their lives right-tracked, and become productive citizens.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess said it is a momentous occasion.
“Many thousands of families and people and businesses and institutions have been harmed by this scourge,” Hess said. “It has been gut-wrenching to watch things happen as they have, but I am really pleased with this development.”
The committee will be headed by Kami Anderson, executive director of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Also named to the panel are:
• Rachel Grove, director of IRMC Physician Group Ambulatory Social Services
• Lesley Loveridge, warden of the Indiana County Jail
• Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr
• Megan Miller, executive director of The Open Door in Indiana
• Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr
• Becky Perkovich, director of Blairsville Reality Tour
• Lisa Spencer, director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services
• Thomas Stutzman, director of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency
• Nicole Wannett, counselor at the Recovery Center in Indiana
• Jamie Boyles, Alice Paul House shelter coordinator
The commissioners noted that the drug landscape keeps changing, first into fentanyl and now, Board Chairman R. Michael Keith pointed out, an animal tranquilizer, xylazine, which reportedly is used to cut fentanyl.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised health care professionals in November that naloxone (Narcan) may not be able to reverse the effects of xylazine.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners voted to move $1 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act account in S&T Bank, and $2 million from a general fund account in First Commonwealth Bank, into an interest-earning existing bond handled by Stewart Capital Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of S&T Bank.
The board approved the purchase of a 1994 Spartan/RD Murray Engine/Tanker for $24,000 from Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company for the county Hazmat teams to use to provide foam for vapor and fire suppression.
On behalf of Indiana County Children and Youth Services, contracts were renewed with Counseling Wellness of Indiana County LLC (mental health services such as individual therapy and evaluations) and Grand Beginnings Children’s Center of Indiana (licensed daycare center), a new contract was approved with Center for Hearing and Deaf Services Inc. of Pittsburgh, and a contract with Northwest Media Inc. for online training courses was extended.
The board voted on behalf of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to contract with Airespring to provide communication services for county 911 primary and alternate centers, as well as a secondary back-up connectivity path from FirstNET.
It also approved a series of change orders:
• On behalf of Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and Indiana County Community Action Program Inc., the contract with Stiffler McGraw & Associates Inc. for architectural services for the new Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse was revised up from $126,493 to $151,393 to cover revisions needed for installation of a built-in freezer/cooler.
• On behalf of the Indiana County Maintenance Department, contracts were revised for the Indiana County Coroner’s office, with Marc Services now being paid $64,524.50 for engineering changes needed for proper ventilation needs; Don Huey now being paid $26,182.37 for a larger turnaround for garage access, new flooring at the entrance and an extra pad for heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Newman Plumbing now being paid $9,840.28 for a larger gas service line to feed an exterior HVAC unit; and Leverknight Electrical being paid $3,068, for a service line also for that exterior HVAC unit.