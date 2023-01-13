The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a $292,000 reimbursement agreement for the Blairsville Riverfront Trail Resurfacing Project, to be covered by a Transportation Alternatives-Set Aside grant through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
As pointed out by Gibson-Thomas Engineering’s Nicholas Puzak, PE, in a memo to Indiana County Parks & Trails Director Ed Patterson, the commissioners and Chief Clerk Robin Maryai, the project “is an effort sponsored by Indiana County and overseen by (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) ... to apply an asphalt overlay to the existing Blairsville Riverfront Trail.”
It’s a 1.7-mile facility built in 2012 and traversing part of the flood control reservoir around the Borough of Blairsville. Puzak pointed out that the trail receives approximately 18,000 visits per year, as part of the Trans Allegheny Trails network.
“Due to usage and the need to clean the trail after periodic inundations from the Conemaugh River Lake flood control reservoir, the existing surface has deteriorated and needs upgrading,” Puzak wrote. “The proposed asphalt overlay will be more durable for trail users and maintenance forces.”
Patterson said the county is providing $24,000 for engineering costs.
“Design work for the project was funded by Indiana County Parks & Trails,” Puzak wrote. “Construction is currently planned for the summer/fall of 2023.”
It is one of two Indiana County projects in which PennDOT is involved in the southern end of the county, that was brought to the commissioners’ attention this week.
The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development asked for a resolution, approved by the commissioners, that would commit $638,382.48 in matching funds for construction and related costs for the proposed Route 22 Pedestrian-Bicyclist Bridge Project in Burrell Township.
That resolution in turn would be in support of a $1.7 million PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant that would leverage an additional $794,808 in funding from other state, local and private sources.
The county’s Parks & Trails organization also is getting the green light from the commissioners to sell 15 light displays still in storage, out of some 60 that had been in use for the old Festival of Lights in Blue Spruce Park.
That took place each year through 2014.
Also, the commissioners approved two contracts totaling $100,000 that were requested by ICOPD and Gibson-Thomas Engineering for the Indiana County Jail Manhole Rehabilitation Project.
One is a $25,000 excavation contract with Hilty Excavating of Black Lick. The other is a $75,000 contract with Harvey Paving of Homer City for the spray lining of 18 manholes.
Both contracts would be covered by county general funds.
ICOPD also received approval for two change orders involving the second phase of renovating the building that will house the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.
One is a $2,662.73 addition to the contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. to increase the freezer door from 42-inches-by-84-inches to 60-by-96.
The other is a $12,569.50 change order for LMJ to perform floor grinding over approximately 4,850 square feet of mastic covered areas, and shotblast approximately 6,900 square feet of existing concrete floor, after which a two-inch concrete infill will be overlaid.
ICOPD said Multi-Source Grant funds would be used to cover the change orders, which raise the total contract with LMJ to $1,191,132.73.