HARRISBURG — Students from across Pennsylvania gathered in the state Capitol building Monday to call for more funding for the commonwealth’s 15 community colleges, and to hear from various public officials.
“Pennsylvania is facing crisis-level workforce shortages, as more nurses are needed to care for patients, more educators are needed in our schools, and more public safety professionals are needed in our communities,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College and chair of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
Her role includes oversight of multiple campuses across three counties, including the recently opened Indiana County center in White Township.
“Community colleges can help Pennsylvania solve this crisis,” Stanley said. “We have the programs, the faculty, the infrastructure and the track record. But we are underfunded, which threatens affordability for students, threatens our ability to modernize our facilities and threatens Pennsylvania’s economic vitality.”
Stanley and a group of students met with state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“We value the important role of community colleges in providing educational opportunities to help many students prepare for their future careers,” Pittman said after that visit.
They also heard from other legislative leaders, including state House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, and state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh.
The requests by the association of community colleges to the General Assembly include a 25 percent Operating Appropriation Increase (to $64.1 million) and a 15 percent Capital Appropriation Increase ($8 million).