The Johnstown-based Community Foundation for the Alleghenies said Tuesday that it had awarded $314,935 in Fall 2022 grants to 90 nonprofit organizations that serve Bedford, Cambria, Indiana, and Somerset counties.
That includes $35,900 for nine Indiana County organizations, as well as $78,250 for 25 projects in Cambria County, $61,600 for 27 projects in Somerset County, $58,600 for 16 projects in Bedford County, and $71,585 for 23 multi-county projects.
The foundation said this grant round is one of two annual small grant rounds it conducts each year (the other is in the spring), that support a broad spectrum of local efforts, from arts to culture to community building projects and more.
“For the Fall 2022 grant round, with the price of everyday items on the rise and creating a hardship for so many, our Distribution Committee prioritized requests that addressed basic human needs,” said Angie Berzonski, CFA associate director. “A few examples are the upgrades needed for the Interfaith Community Food Pantry in Nanty Glo, the Children and Youth Advisory Board in Bedford’s purchase of warm winter clothing for children, the Somerset Salvation Army’s project to support heating costs for low income families, and Indiana County Community Action’s emergency shelter program.”
ICCAP is getting $2,000 for its Pathway Emergency Shelter temporary apartments, as well as $5,400 for the Indiana County Public Safety Academy’s operating support, $5,000 each for a technology upgrade for Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company, a Combi-Tool Request from Young men’s Volunteer Fire Co. of Blairsville and Lifesteps Inc.’s Family Care Mobile Resource Center.
Also, $4,000 for The Salvation Army of Indiana’s Ark of Learning, $3,500 for the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center’s Rural Technology Entrepreneurship Program for local military personnel, and $3,000 each for the Foundation for Christian Counseling’s Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Subsidization and a playground upgrade for Seeds of Faith Christian Academy.