On Thursday, despite a temperamental sky, the Community Support Program, an organized network of consumers, family members and professionals, hosted a Mental Health Awareness Fair at IRMC Park.
In addition to learning about mental health, participants could partake in spin art, face-painting, slime-making and had the chance to enter into a basket raffle.
Multiple western Pennsylvania organizations dedicated to treating a variety of mental health issues were in attendance such as Achieving True Self, a treatment provider for children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities and other behavioral health needs; The Community Guidance Center, a local, private, nonprofit behavioral health treatment provider; and many more.
Kendra Cruz, who coordinated the event and is a co-chair of the CSP, said this event was their kick-off to Mental Health Recovery Month. This event is held every first Thursday of May.
“This is a great way to get to know the resources in Indiana County,” Cruz said, “and get to know other consumers that use the resources and just to get everyone together.”
Also in attendance was the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., believes that mental health treatment is an important facet of criminal justice.
“The large majority of criminal defendants have some sort of intersection with the need for mental health treatment,” Manzi said. “One of the goals of my office is to advocate for more mental health treatment because I believe with that happening, we have a strong likelihood of reducing crime.”
Heavy rain came in waves during the event, but that didn’t stop community members from showing up and showing their support.
“We’re pretty grateful that it’s a nice turnout despite the rain,” Cruz said. “We decided we’re going to do it rain or shine, but it was a nice turnout.”
According to Cruz, the Community Support Program meets every first Thursday of the month where it hosts a speaker who informs attendees of the speaker’s services to spread awareness of what’s available. Its next meeting will be June 1 at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Borough Building where they will be discussing the mental health needs of consumers and families.
National Mental Health Month has raised awareness about mental illness and related issues in the United States since 1949.
