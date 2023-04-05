Following up on a Community Service Fair earlier this year, more than 30 Indiana Area Senior High School students joined several community members and 10 from the ranks of IASHS faculty, staff and administrators for a Community Service Day on Tuesday at Mack Park.
The community members included staff from Mack Park, YMCA of Indiana County, Community Gardens and The Challenge Program, with backing from attorney Jonathan Mack and First Commonwealth Bank.
IASHS Assistant Principal Doug Johnson said the students and other volunteers split into three teams to help clean and prepare the park, pool and garden for the spring and summer.
“The team working in the Community Garden worked together to clear the gardens of weeds and overgrown vegetation and prepared the habitats for butterflies and other beautiful creatures, including the praying mantis,” Johnson said. “A second team set off to clean out the pool and the locker rooms, while a third team worked to rake up almost the entire hillside and loaded all of the sticks, leaves and pine cones into a dump truck.”
The event evolved over the years from when the school district began requiring their students to accumulate community service hours as a part of their graduation requirements, and Mack linked up with the YMCA and The Challenge Program.
“It is hard to put into words how positive the experience was for all involved,” Johnson said. “However, the Indiana Area School District and all of our community partners are very thankful that our students were able to work together ... to begin to form the next generation of our community members who make Indiana the place that it is to be.”
The assistant principal said all involved left the Mack Park event “feeling proud of the hard work that was done.” He thanked everyone who was a part of it.