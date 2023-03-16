On the afternoon of March 28, dozens of Indiana Area Senior High School students are scheduled to take part in a volunteer mission to make a difference at Mack Park, along South Sixth Street near the Indiana Regional Medical Center campus.
For two hours, juniors and seniors will don work gloves to clean up fall and winter debris around the park and pool.
Students will be divided into groups to rake leaves, pick up sticks, sweep parking lots and curbs and to pull weeds to help the park get ready for the upcoming season of events.
It is a community service event facilitated by The Challenge Program Inc. of Johnstown, Indiana Area Senior High School administration and Career Readiness Team, and TCP sponsor Jonathan Mack, with support from the YMCA of Indiana County and Indiana Community Garden.
The event will provide community service hours required for seniors to complete in order to graduate from Indiana Area Senior High School.
“It has been remarkable to have these groups all working together to make this service project possible,” said Douglas Johnson, who has served as assistant principal at the high school and now is preparing for new duties as principal at Horace Mann Elementary School.
“I am proud and blessed to be a part of this invaluable initiative,” said Mack, operator of the park and president of the J.S. Mack Foundation.
He said it “will hopefully serve to motivate, mobilize and inspire our local high school students to become fully engaged volunteers and future community servants and leaders.”
If weather doesn’t allow for the March 28 date, the event will be rescheduled for April 4.