As a home-grown Indiana County resident, Connie Jellison has always been willing to examine a problem and take action to find a solution.
As a long-time inhabitant of Blairsville, she has always made contributing to southern Indiana County her life’s ambition.
After several “false starts” in college, she eventually received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education/English. Later, after substitute teaching for 10 years, she accepted a position as librarian at the Burrell Township Library in Black Lick. Needing a crew of volunteers to help, she recruited friends, family and community members.
First, they needed to make certain that every book had a library card. With the help of her “Band of Volunteers,” she was able to receive a state grant and later digitalized the library.
From 2009-11, Connie was children’s librarian at the Indiana Free Library. She then was employed at the Brentwood Public Library.
Since early in 2020 she has been the Director of Library Services at Torrance State Hospital. Connie says she loves helping someone find that special book that will help them advance their education.
Jellison has been a flute player in the Blairsville Community Concert Band for 20 years.
Under the direction of Dave Brozeski, who was her junior high band director at Derry, she feels not only that this volunteer band is a stress reliever, but also contributes to the overall culture of the community.
Back in the 1990s, Connie was a local Girl Scout Leader and participated in a work study program in the local Girl Scout leadership office.
Her major goal was working to further her troop member’s ambitions while taking into account their individual interests and skills.
She especially tried to stress the changing, more active roles of women in our society.
Her philosophy in most areas is, “If I do it, I go whole hog.”
Connie is also active in her church. Singing with the Praise Team, playing the flute in the Praise Band, and serving on the church council are all regular endeavors.
Currently, Jellison is the secretary of the Indiana County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
She also works for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through her membership and programming within the League of Women Voters.
Connie lives in Blairsville near her daughter, Jocelyn, son-in-law Elvis, and three grandchildren.