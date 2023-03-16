The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy said it has funds available to support projects that will improve canoe and kayak access to the region’s waterways.
The Conservancy provides technical assistance and grants of up to $5,000 through its Canoe Access Development Fund for the construction and enhancement of canoe and kayak access locations.
Founded in 2008 by WPC donors and outdoor enthusiasts Roy Weil and Mary Shaw, WPC said the Canoe Access Development Fund provides grants to watershed organizations and other community groups to make the region’s rivers and streams more accessible for outdoor recreation by developing and improving access sites for canoeists, kayakers and anglers.
Currently, 88 CADF-supported projects are completed and open to the public along 37 different waterways in 21 counties.
The conservancy pointed out that awards recently were issued to Loyalhanna Watershed Association for improvements to access sites on Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County, the Conemaugh River in West Wheatfield Township and on Millers Run in South Fayette Township near Pittsburgh.
WPC said grant funding could be used to stabilize access areas to rivers or streams, add nearby parking areas, purchase riverside access or for other improvements.
The Conservancy can also provide technical guidance to organizations during any phase of their canoe access projects.
Eli Long, watershed manager for the Conservancy, says technical guidance could include helping a group with a site drawing or design to show where a ramp, path or trail to the stream would be situated.
“We can even assist with deciding a site location, determining what permits are needed or helping develop those permits,” Eli notes. “We can work within the restrictions of the site and the organization’s goals to find the best fit for the project.”
A downloadable application, including a complete list of requirements, is available at WaterLandLife.org/canoe-access-develop ment-fund-cadf/.
Applications must be postmarked by April 21, and grant recipients will be notified by May 19.