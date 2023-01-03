Indiana Borough Council will open 2023 with a traditional listing of appointments and two public works contracts.
Today’s 7 p.m. meeting includes an engineering services agreement with Stiffler McGraw & Associates of Indiana, and a $68,548 pay application to Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, for a replacement clarifier at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
In September, council approved a $128,000 contract to Hickes for installation of that clarifier, a settling tank built for continuous removal of solids deposited by sedimentation.
There are few if any surprises on the list of appointments, though the borough will start the new year with a vacancy for the position of flood plain manager.
Borough Agency Open Records Officer Kyle Mudry is expected to be reappointed to that role. He also runs the Internet connection that brings council meetings to Zoom participants.
And, he said Friday, he expected Manager Nichole Sipos to announce two vacancies on the Zoning-Hearing Board the borough is hoping to fill (one full time member and one alternate), and that tree collection in the borough by its Public Works staff will have begun earlier in the day on Tuesday.
As also proposed, Sipos would be reappointed to that job, as well as borough secretary, borough treasurer and the borough’s representative on the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission.
She also will be named again, with Councilman Donald Lancaster and Public Works Director Paul Gelles, to the Council of Governments covering Indiana and Blairsville.
As usual, some appointments would ratify actions conducted elsewhere. Patrick Dougherty is being named again as borough solicitor; William Lundstrom as borough tax collector; Justin Schawl as police chief; and Berkheimer Tax Administrator as local service tax receiver.
Laurie Busovicki is proposed to continue as an administrative assistant and recording secretary at council meetings. Robert Crusan would continue as borough arborist.
Thomas Goda would be appointed to the Code Enforcement Board of Appeals, Larry DeChurch reappointed to the Police Civil Service Commission, Richard Gigliotti named vacancy board chair, and Geoffrey Kugler as legal counsel to the Indiana Zoning Hearing Board.