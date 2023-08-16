The Cookport Fair will be holding baking contests again this year: the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs; the 34th annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest; Pennsylvania’s 18th annual Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest; and the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars Contest.
Judging for these contests will be held Sept. 12 at the Exhibit Building on the fairgrounds.
