On the night that Indiana Borough Council swore in a new interim member, it started the process of transitioning what now is a 12-member panel meeting twice a month (plus committee hearings) into an eight-member panel that could hold one public voting session and committee meetings on one or two other Tuesdays in each month.
“The process of reducing council(‘s) size also gives us the opportunity to restructure the council meeting schedule to allow those members with the busier schedules to receive valuable information without the burden of attending six meetings,” according to what Council Vice President Kaycee Newell called a “first draft” worked out with borough Manager Nichole Sipos.
As proposed in that first draft, committee meetings would take the place of the work session. As now scheduled, agenda meetings with voting take place on the first Tuesday of the month and work sessions, where agenda items are discussed but votes can take place as necessary, are on the third Tuesday of the month.
A Public Works Committee could continue, but the existing Administration Committee could be phased out under the first draft, with Community Development and Public Safety combined as a new Community Development and Safety Committee.
Those reformed standing committees would meet on the third Tuesday of each month, one at 6 p.m., the other at 7:30 p.m., while regular agenda sessions still would be on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. and special committees, formed an an “ad hoc” basis, could meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
It would appear there is plenty of time to put a final draft together, as existing committees and the 12-member panel would continue through the end of 2023.
Meanwhile, as listed on the script read by Mayor William B. Simmons, there was an oath of office for a “councilman (in) West Ward 1,” covering areas formerly part of the Third and Fourth wards, the latter the one in which Dr. Jonathan Warnock was a councilman and Jessica Frick was named to finish out his term.
Frick joins Newell and Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo, the other representatives of the old Fourth Ward, in a new ward that also includes Luke DeBuyser, Sharon Herring and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor from the old Third Ward.
East Ward 2 covers areas that formerly were considered the First and Second wards of a borough. Councilors there include President Dr. Peter Broad, Joshua Kratsa and Dr. Sara Steelman from the old First Ward and Dr. Ben Ford, Donald Lancaster and Gerald Smith from the old Second Ward.
Frick was joined by her husband, T.J., and their three children for Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
Herring, Smith and Taylor were absent Tuesday night.
In other matters Tuesday, Police Chief Justin Schawl announced that Officer Hunter Scherf had resigned.
“We thank him for his service to our community,” Schawl said.
Hunter Scherf had served on the Indiana Borough Police Department since April 1, 2021. His father, retired Indiana Detective John Scherf, and other family members, along with a roomful of supporters, came to the council meeting two weeks ago.
The elder Scherf alleged that there were criminal, ethical and policy violations, involving Schawl and police Lt. Eric Slovinsky, the No. 2 officer on the Indiana force.
Hunter’s sister, Emily, said Schawl had used her brother as a punching bag.
Council responded by referring the matter to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., who in turn referred the matters to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for investigation.
Council also said, “at this time Chief Schawl continues to serve as Chief of Police with our full confidence and support.”
Schawl also expressed his department’s condolences to Temple University’s police department following the death of Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, who was gunned down last weekend near the Temple campus in Philadelphia.
Broad said he, Lancaster, Schawl and Sipos had attended a meeting of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT’s executive committee.
I-ACT has begun preparations for dealing with what Indiana University of Pennsylvania has termed the unsanctioned, unauthorized IUPatty weekend, which normally happens on the weekend following St. Patrick’s Day.
This year, St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, is the final day of IUP’s spring break, with nothing scheduled at the university before the resumption of classes on March 20.
Administration Committee Chair Kratsa said some sort of public engagement event will take place soon, to deal with public comments about the borough’s comprehensive plan.
And one speaker addressed council Tuesday night. Jeremy Garlena, a regular in audiences at council meetings, called on the borough to do more about people with disabilities, beyond such events as National Disability Independence Day on July 26, and to do more to assure that downtown businesses are complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.