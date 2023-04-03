Indiana Borough Council plans to expand the job description of one of its employees at the April voting meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s agenda includes a motion to approve a job position of administrative supervisor/payroll clerk and offer that position to Laurie Busovicki, who is seen at council meetings serving as a secretary.
“The job description is essentially adding more responsibilities to her current position,” borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said. “They’ll explain at the meeting.”
Council also will consider authorizing Borough Manager Nichole Sipos to move forward with discussions of a potential regional emergency authority.
Also on the agenda are four motions involving the closure of IRMC Park, along North Seventh Street between Philadelphia and Water streets, to vehicular traffic.
Downtown Indiana Inc. and IUP STATIC, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Student Activity Committee, are planning a
Arts Walk and End of Semester Cookout, on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers want an Open Container Waiver. As it is a first-time event — a community/university collaboration, as it happens — council approval is required.
On April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., the borough Planning Department is requesting a closure of the park for a “Hawk Walk 2023” event, described as a resource and information fair with tables, food, a stage and a disc jockey expected.
Council also will have to vote on whether it should have an Open Container Waiver.
IUP Anthropology Club and The Rep Room are asking to close the park on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for an Indiana Pride Event, described as a celebration with arts, games, food and informational vendors. It too will require council approval for an Open Container Waiver.
And Citizens’ Ambulance Service is asking for closure of the park on three Wednesdays, April 12, 19 and 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each occasion, for recruitment and information sharing.
It would involve emergency vehicles, staff and information tables under a small tent inside the park.