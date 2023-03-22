Indiana Borough Council has adopted Indiana County’s 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan as the borough’s plan.
It “recommends mitigation activities that will reduce losses life and property affected by both natural and human-made hazards that face the county and the local government entities within the county.”
And it is in accord with Section 322 of the federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which created a framework for state, local, tribal and territorial governments to engage in planning needed to receive certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance.
It was the only action item at Tuesday’s council work session, but multiple topics came up anyway, from IUPatty’s weekend and a need for volunteer firefighters, to state grants and solar panels.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said the borough would not have to match a $202,025 Commonwealth Financing Authority grant that will go for a project to replace the Marsh Run gabion.
That grant was announced last week by state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, as part of more than $3.1 million being awarded for numerous Indiana County municipal projects and purchases.
Sipos also said it would cost $300,000 to install solar panels as part of upcoming overhauls of the municipal building, Community Center (including Indiana Free Library) and the public works barn along Church Street.
However, she also said, after rebates and other incentives the total cost will be $140,000.
Sipos said PA Solar Center, which is leading the latest effort to bring solar panels into the borough and White Township, is expected to have requests for proposals ready by May.
Monday’s Indiana Area Collaborative Team meeting at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex was a chance for Police Chief Justin Schawl to take stock of recent events and size up what’s to come during what’s been called the unauthorized and unsanctioned, but not unnoticed, IUPatty’s weekend.
“There will be an increased visible presence,” Schawl said, from his own police officers, state troopers, Indiana University of Pennsylvania police, and others asked to provide assistance — and Schawl said Blairsville Borough Police Department will provide such assistance on Saturday.
While it is unknown what all may come in a weekend fueled by social media, Schawl said he’s hoping for safe activities.
The chief also said there was no noticeable increase in problems the past couple of weekends as the NCAA Division II regional basketball tournament and a statewide wrestling tournament took place in the Indiana area.
He also noted that there are other activities this coming weekend, including the Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show at the KCAC.
Mayor William B. Simmons — who also is president of Indiana Fire Association — said he’s discussed volunteer fire services with IUP Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Seger, who told him he really wanted to get involved in it, and would convey any message from Simmons to students about being volunteer firefighters.
Their focus included the IFA’s West Station along Indian Springs Road in White Township, which normally would be staffed by up to 15 volunteers, including up to six who lived there.
Recently, however, Simmons said, the number has dwindled to two and more recently one there. He blamed staffing problems that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.