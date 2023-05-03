There was a full house for Tuesday’s monthly voting meeting of Indiana Borough Council, as the body considered a $196,150 paving contract and a motion approving an Indiana Pride Festival to be held on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in IRMC Park.
The latter was approved 11-1, but not before bringing out nine speakers, one of whom expressed concern for public safety, one of whom extended Christian ministry — “Jesus heals mental illness,” said William Rush who said he, too, had struggled with mental illness — and seven of whom contended that a drag show can be family-friendly — and, as one speaker put it, “not here to scare your children.”
Three speakers represented AutHaus, described on Facebook as “a queer owned and operated space and entity that looks to expand the art of our world within the lives in which we live.”
“Drag performers are a beacon of pride,” said the first AutHaus speaker, who only wanted to be identified as Ama. “I have children of my own.”
Another speaker, who only wanted to be identified as Paige, said there are family-friendly drag shows, and that even the Founding Fathers wore wigs.
The third AutHaus member, who only identified as Kat, told council of a desire to commit suicide and a move made in 2017 from Indiana to Cleveland, Ohio, though Kat’s family has “generations here” in Indiana County.
Other speakers included a woman who urged council to “please allow people to have fun, to have a parade.” Theresa Arnette said council should not let fear prevent “something wonderful” on June 10.
After an executive session, council returned to vote on the motion previously approved by its Public Safety Committee by 4-0 — meaning, Chair Donald Lancaster said, that no second was needed for that motion before council — with Councilwoman Jessica Frick the lone no vote.
As for the borough’s 2023 paving program, the vote was unanimous for Quaker Sales as the apparent low bidder to get the contract.
In other matters Tuesday:
• Police Chief Justin Schawl said the borough now has its second comfort K-9, a “full-blooded AKC bloodhound,” Scout, “who is five months into training,” and friendly.
• Public Works Chair Gerald Smith said the borough and White Township have met to discuss an Act 537 plan that would affect the two municipalities.
He also asked residents, “please don’t flush the flushable wipes, they are not flushable.” Nor are pythons, apparently. Smith had a picture of one that somehow managed to make it through the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Lancaster, in his role representing the Shade Tree Commission, said plans are in the offing to remove nine pear trees in poor condition along Philadelphia Street between 10th and 12th streets.
As he and Smith noted, that’s the area where Pennsylvania Department of Transportation removed a traffic signal. Smith said new trees would be needed for the calming effect they would have for motorists.
When those trees can be planted is another thing. Lancaster said the recent unusually warm weather has closed the window until fall on the best time to plant those trees.
• Community Development Chair Joshua Kratsa said the indianaboro.com website now features a page where the public can be engaged in commenting about the proposed borough Comprehensive Plan, “Indiana 2030. Tomorrow. Together.”
• At the request of Mayor William B. Simmons, there was a moment of silence for the late Mayor George E. Hood Sr., who passed away last week.
• There was one speaker Tuesday night who talked about teddy bears and trivia. Renda Broadcasting’s Josh Widdowson issued an invitation to a trivia night to benefit the radio chain’s Teddy Bear Fund charity, which benefits the Pediatrics Unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, on May 12 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1468, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Admission to play is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m.
