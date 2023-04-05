Indiana Borough councilors said Tuesday night that there should be some readdressing of what to do with what once was described by borough Police Chief Justin Schawl as “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend, which has nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
Councilmen Gerald Smith and Luke DeBuyser each questioned the university’s handling of activities that normally arise over the weekend after IUP’s spring break, or March 23-26 this year, and a lack of events going on that could be an alternative to IUPatty’s weekend on campus.
“We still have a really dangerous event,” Smith conceded, but said IUP should “take some ownership of it, embrace it.”
It is one of two occasions each year that brings together the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, a coalition of stakeholders that includes landlords, business representatives, law enforcement, the university, the borough and White Township. The other is Homecoming weekend in the fall.
“Why is Homecoming celebrated and IUPatty’s not even mentioned?” DeBuyser asked.
The two council members were quick not to infer any problem with Schawl’s handling of the March 23-26 weekend, which was summed up in a report for Tuesday’s council meeting.
“During this period (Indiana Borough Police Department) experienced a total of 202 calls for service, which represents an average of 67 calls per day,” Schawl reported. “During the same period in 2022 IBPD experienced 182 calls for service, representing a nine percent increase in overall police activity.”
Schawl said his officers made 30 arrests and handled five traffic crashes, while borough Code Enforcement officers yielded nine citations and 10 warnings for trash.
Given IUP’s enrollment of approximately 9,000 students, DeBuyser said, “there are literally thousands of people who did nothing wrong over that weekend.”
Smith thought there could be events scheduled over that weekend after spring break.
“We want alums to remember the wonderful times here,” Smith told his colleagues.
Schawl was thankful for the help other agencies provided IBPD over the weekend.
“Additionally, members of Summit Church provided warm meals and fellowship for all first responders both Friday and Saturday evening,” Schawl said. “A Saturday lunch was donated by Bob’s Pizza.”
Overtime costs were $978.96 for Indiana Borough Police officers and $800.64 for borough Code Enforcement officers.
“If we had not received community support and would not have benefited from assisting agencies and partners, the actual cost to Indiana Borough could easily exceed $10,000,” the police chief said.
Schawl also remarked about the severe storms this past weekend were “handled admirably from a public safety standpoint.”
Schawl also is banging the drum for another K-9 officer, who would be in many ways like the IBPD’s comfort K-9 Axel, but also could serve as a lost/missing person tracking K-9.
“Internally, and with the Public Safety Committee, an enhancement to our Comfort K-9 program has been discussed in recognition of Axel’s effectiveness and skill set and his importance to our overall safety efforts,” the police chief said in a preliminary look at a proposal he intends to provide in greater detail at Council’s work session on April 18.
“Our community and your officers continue to experience escalating life stresses, including the negative impacts of trauma, ever-present dangers, and victimization, but we can be more prepared to de-escalate those avoidable moments in real time with an addition to our Comfort K-9 Program,” Schawl said.
He said current personnel and equipment could be utilized in bringing in another police dog. He also said the IBPD is “confident that the stages of this project can be supported by an immediately available grant opportunity, an immediately-available K-9 partner, and already-identified local, regional and national partners.”
Also Tuesday night, Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home owner Rick Shoemaker appeared before council regarding his concern over proposed upcoming shutdowns of IRMC Park.
Unlike what was incorrectly inferred in a Gazette story Monday, IRMC Park only extends from Philadelphia Street up North Seventh Street to Nixon Street, and not all the way to Water Street, which would block off the funeral home at the corner of North Seventh and Nixon.
Council Public Safety Chair Donald Lancaster stressed in each of a series of motions for use of the park this month that the IRMC Park closures would be “between Philadelphia and Nixon” along North Seventh. As approved by council:
• Citizens’ Ambulance Service will get closure of the park on three Wednesdays, April 12, 19 and 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each occasion, for recruitment and information sharing.
It would involve emergency vehicles, staff and information tables under a small tent inside the park.
• Downtown Indiana Inc. and IUP STATIC, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Student Activity Committee, will have an Arts Walk and End of Semester Cookout on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• On April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., the borough Planning Department will have a “Hawk Walk 2023” event, described as a resource and information fair with tables, food, a stage and a disc jockey expected.
• IUP Anthropology Club and The Rep Room will utilize the park on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for an Indiana Pride Event, described as a celebration with arts, games, food and informational vendors.
Proposals to allow open container waivers for the IUP-related events were withdrawn because, as Chief Justin Schawl told council, “IUP events cannot have alcoholic beverages.”
Also Tuesday:
• Tessie Amaranto, Greensburg-based executive director of the American Red Cross in the Greater Pennsylvania Region, said there are plans for a giveaway of free smoke alarms in Indiana on May 6. She said the goal is to give away 144 alarms, noting Red Cross successes in other nearby areas.
• Council authorized Sipos to move forward with discussions of a potential regional Emergency Authority. It was noted that the borough manager participated in an open discussion on March 23, led by Indiana County Commissioner R. Michael Keith.
• Council Community Development Chair Joshua Kratsa said he is seeking clarity on the topic of games of skill and if a new ordinance is needed, that could be separate from existing regulations of electronic games in the borough.
• Council voted to offer Laurie Busovicki a new position as administrative supervisor and payroll clerk.
Manager Nichole Sipos said she wanted to see some of her responsibilities that were part of her old full-time job be split between the manager position and payroll clerk.
Some of the major additions to the new position would be taking over the administrative supervisor duties of
overseeing the sewage clerk positions, as well as to prepare all accounts receivable checks and enter information into the financial system. Other duties include human resources matters, health insurance benefits, life insurance benefits, workers comp claims and maintaining a notary license.
• Sipos and Smith in his role as chair of council’s Public Works Committee provided plans drawn up by Stiffler McGraw & Associates for an overhaul under the state’s Act 537 of sewer service in the Marsh Run drainage area, mostly within the borough but also extending into White Township.
Plans detail the use of 113,500 feet of pipe, to 1,629 connections, at a cost of $56,216,661. However, Sipos said, that would be over a period of 20 to 30 years.
• Sipos said the borough’s Public Works Department will be out collecting tree limbs during the second week of April.
Crews will begin collecting on Monday and continue until April 14.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions. Limbs are to be picked up the day after an area’s scheduled garbage collection date.
The borough is asking residents to please place the limbs between the sidewalk and curb, where one normally sets trash for pick up. The street crews can only pick up branches less than six inches in diameter.
All chipped material will be transported to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
• Sipos said the borough will be working with local organizations and volunteer groups on a local edition of the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, to be held April 22. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will provide bags, gloves and safety vests to the volunteers. In addition, as was reported at a recent Council Administration Committee meeting, the borough has ordered two dumpsters to assist in the cleanup.
Council concluded its meeting with an executive session to discuss a personnel issue.