Indiana Borough Council’s Administration Committee is presenting seven motions for the full council’s consideration at its monthly business meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Included is a suggested motion to advertise a proposed 2023 borough budget and tax ordinance.
At council’s monthly workshop meeting last month, borough Manager Nichole Sipos said the budget may include a half-mill real estate tax increase, from 6.022 to 6.522 mills.
Sipos said Oct. 18 that inflation and personnel costs as included in existing contracts are factors in that possible increase.
Council also will consider advertising ordinances amending the collection fees for delinquent utilities account and the non-management pension plan.
Council also may take final action on:
• An ordinance reducing the number of wards within the borough from four to two.
• An ordinance reducing the number of borough council members from 12 to eight.
• An agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service regarding coverage in calendar year 2023.
• A proposed Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials.