In a brief meeting Thursday afternoon, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, serving as the Indiana County Board of Elections, voted 3-0 to certify the results of the Nov. 8 general election.
The results will be considered final once they are posted on the county’s website Tuesday, giving time for any objections to what is about to be finalized.
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said she and the others who served as the official return board, Debra Streams and Melissa Miller, chose three boxes of ballots at random, totaling approximately 700 votes — or about 2 percent of the 32,980 ballots cast Nov. 8.
“Every office was perfect,” Maryai said about the ballots chosen from Conemaugh Township Precinct 1, Pine Township Precinct 2, and West Mahoning Township.
“These head counts matched the machines perfectly,” Maryai told the board of elections. “All ballots handed out have been validated.”
County commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess agreed.
Those results are not likely to change from what has been reported unofficially on the www.indianacoun typa.gov website (given in order of how the candidates appeared on the ballot):
• For U.S. Senate, Democrat and statewide winner John Fetterman drew 11,218 votes, but lost to Republican Mehmet Oz, who had 20,769, with Libertarian Erik Gerhardt netting 398 votes, Green candidate Richard L. Weiss 179 and Keystone candidate Daniel Wassmer 191 votes. There were 50 write-in votes.
• For governor (running jointly with lieutenant governor candidates), Democrat and statewide winner Josh Shapiro had 13,032 votes, while Republican statewide runner-up Douglas V. Mastriano carried Indiana County with 19,179, followed by Libertarian Matt Hackenburg with 248, Green candidate Christina DiGiulio 148 and Keystone candidate Joe Soloski with 135. There were 23 write-in votes.
• For U.S. Representative, 14th District, covering most of the county, Republican Guy Reschenthaler was unopposed and netted 22,578 votes, while 1,370 write-in votes were cast.
• For U.S. Representative, 15th District, covering the county’s northern tier, Democrat Mike Molesevich netted 552 votes, to 2,589 for Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson, with eight others writing in candidates.
• For Representative in the General Assembly, 62nd District, covering the southern two-thirds of the county, Democrat Brian Doyle received 7,604 votes, while Republican Jim Struzzi netted 18,147 votes, and 50 others cast write-in ballots.
• For Representative in the General Assembly, 66th District, covering the northern third of the county, as well as all of Jefferson County, Republican Brian Smith was unopposed and received 5,971 Indiana County votes, while 132 others wrote in candidates.
All the votes were received last week. Military personnel could send in ballots that would be received through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, but Maryai said at this week’s county commissioners’ meeting that no ballots were received in the seven days following election day.
With the final actions of the 2022 election, Indiana County can turn to the 2023 contests, for which petitions will become available in about a month and a half.
County officials said the ballot next year will include candidates for commissioner, district attorney, prothonotary-clerk of courts, two magisterial district judgeships out of four in the county, three county auditors (for which voters will choose two, as they do for county commissioner), school boards, borough councils and township supervisors, as well as at least one township auditor and some borough auditors.
Some state judgeships may also be on the ballot, while in Indiana Borough four wards will merge into two and the process of reducing 12 council seats to eight will begin.