The Indiana County Board of commissioners will hold its next meeting Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. upstairs from the board’s usual second floor meeting room in the county courthouse.
Instead, the meeting will take place in Courtroom Number 1, where the county will bestow honors on the girls’ basketball teams at Homer-Center and River Valley high schools.
After River Valley defeated Homer-Center in the Heritage Conference title game, each team advanced through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament but wound up runners-up in championship games in classes 2A and 3A, respectively, in Hershey.
Those are among 11 proclamations scheduled Wednesday, along with Nurses Week and Hospital Week; National Police Memorial Week; Corrections Officers and Employees Week; Emergency Medical Services Week; Stuttering Awareness Week; National Travel and Tourism Week; Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week; and National Bike Month.
