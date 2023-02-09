The Indiana County Board of Commissioners again is stepping into a national litigation surrounding opioid misuse by pharmaceutical companies.
“In addition to the $26 billion national settlements concerning the Big Three distributors and Johnson & Johnson, which, as of last year, began making payments, I am pleased to announce there are five additional proposed national settlements,” Robert S. Marcus of Indiana-based Marcus & Mack told the commissioners Wednesday.
Potentially, the largest of the settlements, assuming 100 percent participation, will be $5,522,528.766 from Walgreens, followed by $5,022,083,578 from CVS, then $4,246,567,371.76 from Teva Pharmaceuticals (an Israeli company with U.S. headquarters in New Jersey), $3,011,242,061 from Walmart and $2,372,972,184.12 from Allergan, an Irish pharmaceutical company acquired in 2020 by AbbVie, a North Chicago, Ill.-based research-based global biopharmaceutical company.
“Similar to the process that occurred with respect to the Big Three (McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen) and Johnston & Johnson settlements,” Marcus said, “these new proposed settlements will have an opt-in procedure before they become effective.”
Marcus & Mack also was involved in the county’s decision in December 2021 to sign on to terms of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, which utilized a $26 billion opioid settlement. Around that same time, then-Pennsylvania Attorney General (now Gov.) Josh Shapiro said it would bring up to $5.35 million to Indiana County.
Marcus said communities generally must decide whether to participate in this latest series of settlements by the end of March. He recommended participating in all five settlements proposed to the commissioners Wednesday.
“Even though I believe the claims are strong, there is risk, uncertainty, delay and expense associated with continued litigation against these entities,” Marcus advised. “When taken together and in addition to the funding from the existing settlements, the funding from the new settlement proposals is meaningful.”
Walmart, whose outlets in the region include White Township and Burrell Township stores, has a timing condition: Its possible $3 billion-plus settlement would be primarily paid within three years, but if participation levels are not met until later, payment can extend over six years.
CVS has an area outlet in White Township. Walgreens has no Indiana County outlet, with the nearest of its stores including Latrobe, New Kensington and Murrysville.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• A $53,809.25 distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to White Township for storm drain replacement along Apache Road. It is the final award in a series totaling $1,502,615, that also covered Clymer, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Homer City, Indiana and Marion Center boroughs and Blacklick, Brush Valley, Conemaugh, Grant, Rayne, Washington and West Wheatfield townships.
• An annual plan to be submitted by the Indiana County Housing Authority to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Agency. It is aligned with a five-year plan that was submitted to HUD PHA in 2020.
• A new two-year agreement with 50 Marketing for county website maintenance, security and hosting services, but with an increase in rates from $414 to $499 per month, with an option to continue for two additional years, through 2027, at $549 per month.
• Renewal of a Microsoft Server License package, purchased through the state’s COSTARS program, at $36,355 for three years.
• Allocating $34,023.56 from a Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust or PComp grant toward upgrading lock hardware in the court house to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and $978.44 from a PComp grant toward replacement of two expiring ballistic vests worn by county deputy sheriffs.
Each grant covers half the cost. Commissioner Sherene Hess said the other half for the locks will come from a PCorp or Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool grant later this year. Both PComp and PCorp are tied in to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Also Wednesday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Health found an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, to 77, and one additional COVID-related death, bringing to 390 the total number of such deaths since the pandemic began three years ago.
However, he went on, the Centers for Disease Control found the county and surrounding counties are all at a low community level for the disease, and COVID levels in the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant are decreasing.
Stutzman also said there was a 0.1 percent increase in the number getting booster shots, but no change in the number of those getting full vaccinations against COVID.
He also reported that there had been 1,014 reported cases of the flu in Indiana County through late January, most of them in Type A.