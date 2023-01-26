Indiana County has found purposes for $105,600.20 in 2021 Act 13 impact fees collected from the county’s natural gas producers.
During a 20-minute meeting Wednesday morning, the county Board of Commissioners — minus one member called away by County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania business — approved putting more than half of that amount into the county’s Capital Reserve Fund.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the remaining $50,000 would be split three ways, with the Indiana County Fire Academy getting $15,000 to assist local fire departments and first responders with training for emergency preparedness and related costs; the HazMat/EMA Team 900 also getting $15,000; and the remaining $20,000 would go toward farmland preservation.
The board approved those distributions, as well as redistribution of Act 13 funds from past years toward stormwater management at the Indiana County Jail.
From the 2015 allocation, the jail would receive $25,000 held in the Act 13 Fund Social Services line item, and $30,297.31 held in the Act 13 Fund Workforce Development line item.
Commissioners R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman approved those Act 13 concerns.
Commissioner Sherene Hess was in Harrisburg in her role as second vice president of CCAP, joining other association officials to visit with state legislators and to discuss CCAP priorities for the coming year.
The CCAP officials said their priorities for 2023 include 911 funding and reauthorization; county inmates with mental health issues; an increase in base funding for county mental health programs; addressing the needs of children and youth with complex behavioral health issues; broadband access and development; and promoting election integrity.
Hess also has served as chair of the CCAP Elections Reform Committee.
Back in Indiana, Keith and Gorman also approved an extension of the maturity date for the $150,000 Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund loan for the Indiana County Development Corporation until Jan. 21, 2024.
Stauffer said the loan has been utilized for eligible project costs at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township and the 119 Business Park/Joseph Land Development in Center Township.
“The $150,000 loan to the ICDC will provide interim financing for the engineering, design and permitting required to successfully deliver these projects,” said Stauffer, who also is executive director of ICDC.
The board also approved an ICOPD request to lend $250,000 from the Indiana County Revolving Loan Fund to Upstreet Ace Hardware LLC, owned by Frank and Hastie Kinter, for the start-up of an Ace Hardware store along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
The proposal prompted Ron Riley, who also is known for his compilations of COVID-19 data for The Indiana Gazette, to question if it was an additional loan to the Kinters. Stauffer said it was a modification of the previous loan approved for the Ace Hardware for the Kinters, who originally planned to utilize a different downtown Indiana location.
Speaking of COVID-19, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Thomas A. Stutzman said, “following the post-holiday season, the COVID case rates within the county are decreasing across all areas.”
He said the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly COVID case count for Indiana County, for the week ending Jan. 18, was 51, “returning to pre-holiday average.”
Stutzman said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels, through Jan, 19, have been reduced to the “low” rate category for Indiana and all surrounding counties.
He said there had been one additional COVID-19 related death in the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 388 and the total so far in 2023 to two. He also said Indiana Borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant monitoring shows a “decreasing” presence of COVID in their samples as of Jan. 21, and the CDC continues to report increases in the rates of bivalent booster shots throughout a six-county region including Indiana.
“In the population of those 5 years of age and older,” Stutzman said, “on average, in the six-county region, a 0.35 percent increase has been reported in last week’s update, in comparison to the Full Vaccinated rate average, in the same period, (which has an) 0.07 percent increase.”
He also said the state Department of Health count of confirmed seasonal flu cases in Indiana County was 982 for the week ending Jan. 14, with the majority being “Type A” cases.
Stutzman also presented a request to purchase equipment from Perry Weather for stations ICEMA can operate in Plumville, West Wheatfield Township and at his agency’s Haven Drive headquarters, to improve access to real-time weather details in a county between two river drainage areas (Susquehanna and Ohio).
Perry will be paid $2,697 for the equipment and get recurring annual fees of $7,796, all included in the county’s general budget.
The commissioners also approved from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for stormwater projects $32,500 for Clymer Borough and $35,000 for Marion Center Borough.
They approved an intergovernmental transfer agreement governing nursing homes across Pennsylvania that will provide a net gain of $1.7 million for the Communities at Indian Haven.
And the board approved appointments to three-year terms on the Indiana County Children’s Advisory Commission.
Reappointed to new terms were Deanna Bobik, Lillian Clemons, Brandi Fleming, Marti Higgins, Shannon Kundla, Barbara Lieb, Shelley Salva-Nibert, Sarah Schroth and Barbara Thelthorster.
First-time appointments were Angela Boring, Brittany Brown, Angela Calabrese, Christine Brumagin, Linda Mitchell and Jenifer Orr.
Also Wednesday, Chief Clerk Robin Maryai announced that the first legal date to obtain signatures for candidates’ nomination petitions is Feb. 14, while the last day to circulate and file petitions is March 7.
She said contests up for grabs in 2023 include county auditors, the county commissioners, the district attorney, sheriff and prothonotary-and-clerk of courts, Clymer and Indiana magisterial district judges, school directors, borough councilors and at least two mayors, township auditors and supervisors and a two-year tax collector’s term.