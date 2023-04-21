YATESBORO — Cowanshannock Township Municipal Authority, which serves 384 residential customers in eastern Armstrong County, has been awarded $2,724,000 in funding (a low-interest loan of nearly $1.44 million and a grant of nearly $1.29 million) from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) to make needed wastewater treatment plant improvements.
State Sens. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Scott Hutchinson, R-Oil City, and Reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion; Abby Major, R-Ford City; and Marci Mustello, R-Butler announced this week that PennVEST awarded more than $3.4 million in funding for projects in Armstrong County.
In 2019, the state Department of Environmental Protection found that Cowanshannock Township Municipal Authority was not properly disposing of treated industrial wastewater. To address the matter, the authority intends to connect the Yatesboro Water Treatment Plant to the Shannock Valley General Services Authority’s public sewer system.
“The funding will be used to improve the Yatesboro Water Treatment Plant, which will benefit public health,” said Oberlander. “Adequate sewer systems play important roles in sanitation and disease prevention. Wastewater can contaminate the local environment and drinking water supply, thereby increasing the risk of disease transmission.”
Pittman said wastewater projects are an essential part of maintaining the health and safety of our communities, but often come with a high cost.
Elsewhere, a grant of $742,947 was awarded to the Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township located in Butler County, to replace lead water lines in Freeport Borough. The PennVEST grant will be used to replace service lines to 133 dwellings.