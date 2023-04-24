Community members and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Student Activity Board joined together this weekend in showcasing the art community in the borough and beyond.
Events like STATIC on Philly and the Indiana Arts Walk merged Saturday in the Indiana Theater on Philadelphia Street to bring together lovers of music, painting and other creative pursuits.
Originally planned to be in IRMC Park, STATIC on Philly, a new event planned to encourage IUP students to explore the community, filled the stage with local musical talent and distributed Downtown Dollars to students with a valid I-Card to spend for food, books and other items at local businesses lining Philadelphia Street.
Additionally, this event was held at the same time as Downtown Indiana’s Indiana Arts Walk, which was organized to showcase pieces by local artists.
“An initiative we decided to go with this year was to try and get students in the community more,” said Robert “Bob” Smith, a staff adviser to STATIC and assistant director of Program Services & Events. “Ultimately, that’s the root of this.”
Despite a dreary day, families and students alike came to participate in the event, which surprised Smith.
“We wanted to do it at IRMC Park, but weather hurt that a little bit,” Smith said. “We’re really happy students ventured off campus to come see what everyone had to offer.”
And much to offer they did.
Attendees were greeted by STATIC student volunteers and encouraged to have fun. “Rock Band,” with all of its faux instruments, was set up for groups to perform their favorites. If you didn’t want to play music, others were willing to perform it for you, with four musical guests singing on stage.
Until 3:45 p.m., the musical guests performing included Lily Carone, Indiana; Grant Minnick, Indiana; Jarrod Barry, Indiana; and Zack Keim and Jordan Clark, both internationally touring musicians from Pittsburgh.
For those looking for a quieter time, attendees could have explored the Indiana Arts Walk on the second and third floors in the theater. Here, local artists opened their studios and displayed their latest and greatest works.
Some artists are re-emerging after a time away from the canvas, like Bethany Y. Fiddler.
“Life kind of intervened for a while,” said Fiddler, who has an art education degree from IUP. “A year or so ago, I was talking to Vaughn Clay, and I said, ‘I would really like some studio space and I would like to go back to painting in a bigger way.’”
Clay, who is an artist with a studio just down the hall from Fiddler, mentioned an opening where she would later move “Good Karma,” her studio space. Her art includes abstract pieces where she likes others to be involved with the creation process. Fiddler prefers when others have to contemplate a piece.
One of her pieces, “Put on a Red Dress and Dance,” a piece with a distinct warmness from a variety of yellows and reds, reflects her return to doing things she loves and “getting back to being happy.”
“For me, what I’m doing right now reflects rearranging my life,” she said. “I’m just changing everything.”
Artists, like Clay, who taught in the art department at IUP for 36 years, are veterans looking forward to talk about their latest pieces with anyone who wished to listen.
“This is four-feet square and heavy as lead,” he said, describing his latest piece centering Christianity. “I swear this has got to be the last big thing I do.”
Clay has created many pieces showcasing the different styles within many religions, including one in Buddhism and Hinduism. His piece on Christianity spotlights many different sects of the Abrahamic faith like Roman Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy and includes yellows, golds and purples throughout. In the center, a portrait of Jesus Christ, inspired by a lost Da Vinci painting, flanked with gold, will rest.
Indiana County artists find the area’s natural surroundings as inspiration for their pieces, like Janice Trusky, whose current body of work, “Decorus Regnum,” Latin for “beautiful realm,” includes slightly surreal pieces inspired by nature walks and hikes she took at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I began writing, drawing, taking pictures and falling in love with nature,” Trusky said. “I wanted to be more unique with more work, so I invented my own world, which lead to ‘Decorus Regnum.’”
The biggest perk of the Art Walk was Trusky and the other artists getting a chance to connect with neighbors, friends and coworkers to share their love for art and creation.
“My interest is in gesture, figure and anatomy,” said Mandi Moerland, an artist presenting her work at the event and who was a dancer for 30 years. “I work in watercolor, oil and ink.”
Moerland shared much about her history in dance and how it shapes her art today, alongside many a laugh with those who came to get to know her. She believes that art is important because it is a way to explore our inner-self and discover different ways to express one’s self.
“Creativity is human,” she said. “It needs to be expressed. Creativity is an art form that can be used to manage your world.”
More events similar to Saturday’s artistic expedition are in the works. According to artist Hannah Harley, who is also the development director and curator for both the Johnstown and Loretto branches of the Southern Alleghanies Museum of Art, artist talks and happy hours with local artists are being planned to bring the local community into the world of Indiana Art.