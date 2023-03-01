The son of an Indiana County native is getting early support for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024,
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the National Republican Senatorial Committee intends to wade into party primaries in key states, providing resources to its preferred candidates in a bid to produce nominees who are more palatable to general election voters than what was offered in 2022.
AP reported that the new approach was on display this month during an NRSC retreat at the Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla., which drew senators and potential candidates, including David H. “Dave” McCormick.
McCormick, a hedge fund CEO, narrowly lost last year’s GOP Senate primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who then lost in the fall to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by roughly five percentage points.
“Dave McCormick will be an excellent Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Indiana County GOP Chairman Randy Degenkolb said Tuesday. “In the 2022 primary he enjoyed strong support in Indiana County and I am confident that he will again do very well.”
McCormick was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Bloomsburg, but his father, Dr. James McCormick, hailed from Plumville.
“Dave has local roots here in Indiana County and I personally look forward to his renewed and re-energized candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate,” said Degenkolb who also is Indiana County’s prothonotary and clerk of courts.
McCormick spoke at the Florida event, according to two senior Republican strategists, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details of the private gathering with the Associated Press.
Later, before a crowded banquet room that included at least one other potential rival for the Pennsylvania seat, AP reports, NRSC’s new chairman, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., singled out McCormick with praise, saying he would make an excellent candidate, according to one of the strategists.
He would be seeking a seat now held by Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, who could be in the running for a fourth term.
“Could” may be the operative word. Casey’s recent prostate surgery has fueled speculation about whether he will retire, though the state’s senior senator hasn’t made a public announcement about his future plans.
“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment,” Casey spokesperson Mairead Lynn said on Feb. 14. “Sen. Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery.”
If he enters the 2024 primary, McCormick also reportedly has been promised support from the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that spends millions of dollars on TV advertising, according to two other Republican strategists familiar with the matter.
McCormick has written a new book, “Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America,” and will be a speaker at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, March 30–April 1 at the Penn Harris Hotel by Wyndham in the Harrisburg suburb of Camp Hill, Cumberland County.
The conference is touted by its organizers as a premiere gathering of public policy conservatives. It annually draws a long list of elected officials, scholars, journalists, and activists for two days of speeches, panel presentations, workshops, and networking.
McCormick was chief executive officer of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest investment management firms, before running for U.S. Senate last year.
Prior to Bridgewater, he was the U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs and held senior posts on the National Security Council and at the U.S. Department of Commerce. He also was CEO and then president of two publicly-traded software companies.
According to organizers of the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, McCormick is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a former Army officer, and a veteran of the First Gulf War. David holds a Ph.D. from Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, and previously served on the Defense Policy Board.