Marcello Wealth Management Inc. of Dayton presented Mission 22 a check for $22,150 at its annual client Christmas Party last month at the Lenape Heights Golf Resort near Ford City.
“We were amazed by everyone’s generosity this year,” said Marcello Treasurer Amy Luchesa. “We were hoping to surpass last year’s total of $18,440, but we certainly didn’t expect to exceed it by 20 percent!”
Mission 22, a nonprofit organization, provides mental and physical support to veterans and their families.
“Giving to those in need, especially the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country, stands at the heart of our firm,” said Marcello President Mark Luchesa. “We all tend to focus on our own struggles, whether it’s with money, health, relationships, etc., and forget about those who struggle everyday with basic life functions. The holiday season is when most of us think about making donations or volunteering, but it needs to be a commitment throughout the entire year.”
Marcello Wealth Management Inc. is an independent financial advisory firm. Mark Luchesa has 28 years of experience in the financial industry.
Donations were given by Marcello Wealth’s clients, area businesses, local churches and VFWs and Marcello Wealth Management.
“If you are not familiar with Mission 22, I urge you to visit their website, mis sion22.org.” Amy added. “This is truly an amazing organization.”
Mark Luchesa issued a challenge: “I challenge anyone who enjoys our country to prove it by acting out their appreciation by donating to an organization like Mission 22 which has a 90 percent-plus giveback rate.”
The presentation happened during a party that featured a buffet dinner as well as a dessert bar provided by Oakmont Bakery and live music provided by The Impromptus.
“When our soldiers make a vow to protect our freedom, they are donating/giving a part of their lives to ensure we can live ours in comfort and peace,” Mark Luchesa said. “That’s their duty. Our duty is to make sure that after they receive their DD214 (discharge papers), a smooth transition follows. I hear civilians thank veterans for their service and I can appreciate that, but let’s take it one step further and actually do something about giving our soldiers a smooth transition when their tour is over.”
Each guest received a welcome gift of a snowflake ornament and gift-basket door prizes were also awarded.
