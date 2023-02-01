Those seeking technical assistance with adding solar energy to their homes have more time to apply for the G.E.T. Solar: Indiana program.
G.E.T. Solar: Indiana, a program designed to learn about the benefits and savings of solar energy for one's business or nonprofit, is taking applications from Indiana Borough and White Township residents through Feb. 27.
The program, led by the PA Solar Center, offers a free assessment of an organization's solar potential, and issues requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers on behalf of participants.
“Now is an especially great time to go solar, given the huge increases in electricity prices and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act,” said Leo Kowalski, PA Solar Center programming director.
PA Solar Center will review bids and help navigate the process, with no expectation of signing contracts or fees.
To participate in the program, eligible applicants must submit an interest form, which is available at the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. 8th St., Indiana, or online at www.indianaboro.com/solar.
A webinar about the program is available on PA Solar Center’s YouTube page. A second webinar is planned for Feb. 17.
Additional information about the GET Solar: Indiana program is available on PA Solar Center’s https://pasolarcenter.org/get-solar/communities/indiana/ website.