Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson is reminding Pennsylvanians of an approaching Jan. 13 deadline to review the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband access map.
He said such a review would help ensure high-speed internet access for all commonwealth residents.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to review the FCC’s broadband access map and, if necessary, submit their challenge by the Jan. 13 deadline so the commonwealth receives enough federal funding to expand broadband access,” said Carson. “Making sure Pennsylvania has an accurate map is absolutely crucial to helping us close the digital divide.”
The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed.
Carson said the commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate.
The authority said there are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection platform to submit information to the FCC.
The authority also has been holding listening sessions across the state, with the last such session scheduled for Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
It will be a hybrid listening session, available online as well as in-person at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Susquehanna Room, Harrisburg.