Indiana Area School District’s board of directors is concerned over where tax assessments are going in the district covering Indiana, Shelocta and White and Armstrong townships.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said after Monday’s board meeting that it is always the school directors’ goal to come up with a zero tax increase.
However, it is not getting any easier, according to projections released Monday night. Not including what the district may get from the state’s annual subsidy, there may be a $4.5 million shortfall to overcome.
A chart released as part of Monday’s agenda included a decline in total assessed value in the district from more than $1.975 billion in 2017-18 to approximately $1.93 billion in 2023-24.
That in turn has lowered the tax revenue available from just over $28 million in 2017-18 to just under $27 million in 2023-24.
“A lot of student housing declined,” Cronauer said.
Another factor was the Indiana Mall’s value, which has fallen from $22 million in 2016 to $7 million after completion of the sale of the White Township retail complex to Kohan Retail Investment Group.
“The business is just not there to generate the revenue,” Board President Walter A. Schroth said. “Bon-Ton is no longer there, Sears is no longer there, K-Mart is no longer there,” and one anchor slot was divided between Kohl’s and Harbor Freight. The only anchor remaining in the mall is J.C. Penney.
The meeting opened with a presentation by Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich regarding mental health supports and student discipline.
It was an informational piece, Vuckovich said, as he sought to update the board on a growing problem with mental health issues across the country and how IASD policies and procedures work.
“The school board has the authority to make reasonable and necessary rules governing the conduct of students in school,” Vuckovich said in his presentation. “(IASD) prohibits the use of corporal punishment as a disciplinary response option. However, reasonable force may be used by teachers and school authorities.”
Toward the end of the meeting, School Director Dr. Jim Shaffer commented that “we have to focus on all our students, not just those with issues.”
The board adjusted some previous staffing decisions.
It authorized the district administration to post, interview and hire to fill a Family & Consumer Science position necessary to operate during Summer School. And it authorized the administration to post, advertise and interview additional secondary reading/English Language Arts and Secondary Science teachers. The board hired Holly George as a long-term Ben Franklin Elementary substitute teacher, through May 29, at a per diem rate of $250.41.
Also Monday, the board approved:
• At an estimated cost of $33,000, the proposal from WAE Balancing Inc. of Mercer for commissioning of the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at East Pike Elementary and district administration offices.
• At an estimated cost of $12,000, the purchase of new football jerseys when the next Nike purchasing window opens.
• A contract modification request submitted by Buchart Horn for architectural work on the Eisenhower project.
• Purchasing general liability, excess liability and workers’ compensation insruance for the Eisenhower project through the state’s Owner Controlled Insurance Program.
• Donating some 50 filing cabinets and other scrap metal from Eisenhower Elementary to the Indiana Area Soccer Boosters for their recycling fundraising effort.
• Donating or auctioning off from the Fitness Center these Life Fitness items — five 95R Recumbent Bikes, eight 95X Elliptical Cross Trainers and four 95C Upright Bikes.
• An educational field trip on April 20 for students in French 4 and 5 and the Art Portfolio Club to Washington, D.C., for visiting the Sackler Gallery, Hirschhorn Museum, National Gallery of Art and National Portrait Gallery, at a cost to the district of $477 for substitute teachers.