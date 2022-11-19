The Pennsylvania General Assembly apparently will be split between a Democratic majority in the state House and a Republican majority in the state Senate.
“Apparently” is still the operative word, even though, based on Associated Press projections, 102 House seats have gone to the Democrats, 100 to Republicans, out of 203 seats in the lower chamber of the General Assembly. That’s a change from the current 113 Republican/90 Democratic split in the House.
Three of those 102 seats AP projects for the Democrats will require special elections early in the new year, to replace the late Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, whose death came too late to take him off the ballot; as well as Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Swissvale, each of whom remained on their respective state House ballots and also won re-election there.
The special elections will be called by the Speaker of the House — a role that could go to current House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, if she is chosen when the next session of the General Assembly convenes in January.
Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, is the current House Speaker. He was re-elected to his 100th District House seat earlier this month.
As for the one remaining House seat, it still appears too close to call in the 142nd Legislative District in Bucks County.
However, another was conceded by an incumbent Republican in the 151st Legislative District in Montgomery County, giving Democrats that 102nd seat.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the people of the 151st District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the last 12 years,” Rep. Todd Stephens posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. “While in years past I have been able to overcome the odds despite tremendously unpopular Republicans at the top of the ticket, the new 36% Republican district into which I was drawn, and a gubernatorial candidate who received just 29% of the vote, proved to be too much to overcome this year.”
The gubernatorial candidate was state Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano, R-Franklin County, who was easily defeated in the general election by Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Redrawn districts included the 54th, formerly found in Westmoreland County but reapportioned to Montgomery County, near Philadelphia, where Democrat Scott Gregory won by a 71.5 percent to 28.5 percent margin over Republican Allen Arthur Anderson.
The redrawing created a new 55th District that initially was home to both Reps. Bob Brooks, R-Murrysville, who subsequently retired, and Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), who was defeated in the GOP primary by Jill Nixon Cooper of Murrysville.
Cooper then won the general election over Democrat Scott Gauss, also of Murrysvile, by a margin of nearly 7,000 votes.
“After all the votes have been counted, it appears as though I will come up 57 votes short out of over 33,500 votes cast,” Stephens posted. “I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Melissa Cerrato on being elected State Representative for 151st District. I look forward to working with her in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”
Cerrato also is from Montgomery County.
As for the 142nd District, as of Friday evening, Republican Joseph Hogan led Democrat Mark Moffa by 53 votes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as counting there continued.
The state Senate is in GOP hands by 28 to 22. Earlier this week, Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, was chosen interim President Pro Tempore while Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was chosen majority leader for the 2023-24 session.