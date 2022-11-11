The Pennsylvania General Assembly may be split between a Democratic majority in the state House and a Republican majority in the state Senate.
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee announced in Philadelphia Wednesday that all signs point to a flip of the state House from a Republican majority to the Democrats, something that hadn’t happened in 12 years.
If true, and House Republican leaders are disputing that, it would be a boost to Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
“Here, in the birthplace of our nation, in the birthplace of our democracy, it is much more than symbolic that we will finally have a woman that has the gavel in the Pennsylvania House,” House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said Wednesday.
On Thursday, the state Senate’s Republican bloc said their party would retain control of the Senate, where Democratic Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis would be presiding officer — continuing a situation that went on while Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now U.S. Senator-elect, presided over the Senate.
“Tuesday’s results send a loud and clear message. Pennsylvanians are supportive of the state Senate Republican majority, and they expect us to be the firewall to the failed Biden-Democrat agenda here in the Commonwealth,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, said Thursday. “Our candidates ran strong campaigns highlighting their accomplishments and plans for the future, and the results reflect that.”
If Democrats succeed in flipping 12 seats in the state House, McClinton would become the first Black woman to be named Speaker of the House. So far, it appears Democrats have picked up nine of those 12 seats, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
House Republican spokesperson Jason Gottesman cast doubt on McClinton’s prediction.
“We believe the Democrats claiming the majority at this time is premature, and we’re continuing to monitor several close races across the commonwealth,” Gottesman said.
With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.
Factors in a possible flip include the remapping of legislative districts, which locally eliminated Indiana County portions of two districts with incumbents based in other counties, the 55th (which formerly included Saltsburg Borough) and the 60th (which formerly included Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships).
Also, the 54th District was moved from west-central Pennsylvania to Montgomery County near Philadelphia. It potentially brought together two incumbents, state Reps. Bob Brooks, R-Murrysville, the 54th District representative, and Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), the 55th District representative.
Brooks chose not to seek re-election in the new 55th District, while Silvis lost a three-way Republican primary contest to Jill Nixon Cooper of Murrysville, who then won the general election over Democrat Scott Gauss, also of Murrysvile, by a margin of nearly 7,000 votes.
In that reapportionment, the 55th also lost communities it formerly covered in Armstrong County (Apollo, Leechburg and Parks Township) as well as Vandergrift area communities in Westmoreland County to a reworked 60th District, where Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, defeated Democrat Bob George, also of Ford City, by better than a 2-1 margin.
Ironically, Ward was one of four members of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission who voted for the remapping, along with McClinton and state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, as well as University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark A. Nordenburg, who was appointed to the commission by the state Supreme Court. She later was quoted by The Associated Press as saying while the map was “imperfect,” she was confident that it is constitutional.
The fifth panel member, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, voted no on both preliminary and final plans and later challenged the effort unsuccessfully in the state Supreme Court.
In addition to the reapportionment, there were Republican retirements (such as that by Brooks) and wins by Democrats in high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
“Redistricting had an effect, but I mean the biggest thing was having fair districts,” said Trevor Southerland, executive director of the House Democratic Campaign Committee. “Pennsylvania, it’s a purple state and everybody knows that. It’s absurd to think our state House shouldn’t be competitive, and it was very competitive (Tuesday) night.”
PHDCC’s claim was backed up by allies such as the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.
PBPC claimed that, for the last 20 years, gerrymandered legislative districts have enabled the Republicans to control the state House even though, in most of those years, a majority of votes for state House seats went to Democrats.
It said GOP control of the state House stood in the way of legislation that had broad support, often bipartisan, including proposals to raise the minimum wage, reform the criminal justice system and a tax system PBPC called unfair, in which families in the top 1% pay taxes at half the rate as families in the middle, and “fully and fairly funding” education from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.
On the other side of the state Capitol, Ward said, “our Senate majority is ready to get to work to help Pennsylvanians struggling through high inflation, rising energy costs, and rampant crime.”
Part of that majority is state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, whose district was remapped to remove Butler County municipalities but with the addition of more Westmoreland County municipalities and the Punxsutawney area in Jefferson County.
Indiana County’s Board of Commissioners asked those involved in reapportionment to keep Indiana and Armstrong counties in the same state Senate and U.S. House districts.
The Indiana commissioners got their wish in the state Senate remapping but the U.S. House remapping split two-thirds of the county off into the multi-county 14th District, with the remaining northern third of the county being kept along with all of Armstrong in the 15th District, also covering multiple counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.