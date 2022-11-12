Despite a sometimes heavy downpour from Tropical Depression Nicole, Indiana residents gathered along Philadelphia Street on Friday morning for the community’s annual Veterans’ Day parade.
Local veterans, some marching, some riding in a float, some driving vehicles, converged on the Indiana County Court House, where county and state officials gathered.
Those marching down Philadelphia Street formed an honor guard that would salute the National Anthem as it was played during a brief ceremony.
It was part of a parade that lasted approximately 20 minutes.
When asked earlier in the week about the possible impact of the rain, the Indiana County Department of Veterans Affairs said the parade would take place, rain or shine.
The veterans were accompanied by the Indiana Area High School marching band and color guard, which played John Philip Sousa’s “The Washington Post March” along Philadelphia Street, then “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps” in front of the courthouse.
Also in the parade were members of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps’ Warrior Battalion from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which saluted the veterans’ honor guard as they passed by.
And there were several scouting organizations, including Cub Scout Pack 25 from Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, and Cub Scout Pack 29 and Boy Scout Troop 1029 from Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana.