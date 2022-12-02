A team member at Indiana’s new DG Market store presented a donation of 100 books to the library Thursday morning at the Indiana Area district’s Horace Mann Elementary School.
“This is fantastic,” Horace Mann Librarian Joe Perkovich said as he accepted the donation from Gabe Sheridan, perishable manager and assistant store manager at the market that recently filled a vacancy created with the closing of a Giant Eagle Express store at 435 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
“They are enthusiastic readers down here,” Perkovich said of the youngsters attending Horace Mann, one of four elementary schools in the Indiana Area district.
“We are proud to invest in the communities we call home and believe each new store and distribution center represents a positive economic impact,” Denine Torr, executive director, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, wrote in a letter to the school. “The positive benefits of our new store are reflected through the creation of career opportunities for employees, quality products at everyday low prices in convenient locations for customers and tax revenue generation for local municipalities.”
She wrote that a further demonstration of DG’s commitment to being a positive business partner and good neighbor is through her foundation’s grants to “positively impact literacy and education initiatives at local schools, nonprofits and libraries.”
Torr said the donation of 100 new books to the Horace Mann library is meant “to further current and future students’ love of learning and support their education journeys.” It is meant to be the first of a series of Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants supporting adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.
“The addition of our new store further opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply,” Torr wrote.
Books donated Thursday cover a wide range of ages, from 3-5 years to 9-12 years.
In its Nov. 7 news release, Dollar General said its literacy foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since its inception in 1993.
DG said those grants have helped more than 15.4 million individuals take first steps toward literacy or continued education.
More information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is available at its www.dgliteracy.com website.