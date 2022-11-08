A former Giant Eagle Express location is getting new life as the newest location for a Dollar General DG Market outlet at 435 S. Seventh St., between the downtown Indiana business district and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Officials at Dollar General’s corporate headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tenn., said the new DG Market store format features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the usual categories, brands and products found at a typical Dollar General.
“At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Indiana community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices.”
The store opened late last month, more than seven years after Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle closed that South Seventh Street location for what that company termed numerous business and economic factors, affecting 71 workers.
It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. A map on the company website shows 15 locations within 15 miles of Indiana, primarily for the conventional Dollar General stores.
Officials at DG’s Tennessee headquarters said its stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers typically find at a Dollar General, the new DG Market will include DG’s new on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
According to a company news release, Dollar General plans to employ approximately 15-17 people at the Indiana DG Market. Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at the www.dollargeneral.com/careers website.
DG officials said their company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation — as well as health insurance coverage options, 401(k) savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
To help commemorate the opening of DG’s new Indiana location, Dollar General officials said 100 new books would be donated to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
In partnership with the Kellogg Company, DG officials said the 100 books will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
DG officials said their stores strive to be good neighbors and are committed to the communities they call home, including unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The addition of the Indiana DG Market opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Schools within that radius include the Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Armstrong, Apollo-Ridge, Marion Center Area, River Valley, United, Purchase Line and Penns Manor Area districts, as well as several private institutions.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. More information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs is available at the www.dgliteracy.com website.