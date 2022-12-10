Downtown Indiana Inc. is seeking "an experienced, motivated, community-oriented individual" to serve as its executive director, according to a notice sent out Friday by the downtown business promotion agency.
The position has been vacant since August 2021, when Linda Mitchell was taken on as marketing and planning manager at IndiGO, the Indiana County Transit Authority, working from offices in White Township.
Mitchell, in turn, rose to the executive director's position in January 2018, after David Janusek was released from it after just over two years in that role. Janusek is now executive director of Development and Alumni Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
DI said Mitchell's successor would interact with local businesses, plan and executive events and economic development initiatives, and engage with members of the Indiana community.
The notice sent out Friday said qualified candidates should be creative problem solvers, be organized and detail-oriented, and possess strong written and oral communication skills.
Cover letters and resumes can be sent to "Downtown Indiana Executive Director, 1019 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701."