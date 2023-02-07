A diabetes nutrition discussion, presented by the IUP Foods and Nutrition Department, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Dixonville Moose Family Center, Dixonville. Community and members are welcome. Bring a friend. There is no cost to participate.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: Grandparents make little effort to see grandkids
- Gravity and creativity prolong products' useful life
- Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 3,400
- Woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid, feds say
- Three sentenced by Bianco
- Indiana Area directors approve $9.3 million assessment, $335,000 contract
- Selective crappies tough to catch in cold water
- Spring seasons are on the way
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.