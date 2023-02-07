78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

A diabetes nutrition discussion, presented by the IUP Foods and Nutrition Department, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Dixonville Moose Family Center, Dixonville. Community and members are welcome. Bring a friend. There is no cost to participate.

