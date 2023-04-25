A veteran Indiana broadcaster has passed away.
Richard M. “Dick” Sherry, 82, of Indiana, died Monday, according to a report on the website of his former radio station, WDAD-1450.
Sherry was associated with WDAD, Indiana’s oldest radio station, for more than two decades when, as RMS Media Management, he purchased the station and its FM affiliate, WQMU, then on 103.1 on the FM dial, in 1988.
As was reported in the Indiana Evening Gazette on Oct. 29, 1988, Sherry bought the stations from William K. Ulerich of Clearfield, pending approval of the Federal Communications Commission, which happened by early in 1989.
Ulerich was publisher of the Clearfield Progress newspaper and, doing business as Clearfield Broadcasters Inc., which then also owned and operated WCPA-900 in Clearfield, WAKU (later WQTW, now WKXE-1570) in Latrobe and WJCM in Sebring, Fla.
There also was an association for a time with WMAJ (now WLEJ-1450) in State College as well as the now-defunct WNCC-950 in Barnesboro (now Northern Cambria).
In his first year as owner of WDAD, Sherry began an association with then-Indiana Mayor J.D. Varner.
“Sunday morning broadcasts on WDAD had been simply a continuation of their daily ‘Good Time Oldies’ music, with little to no ‘inspiration’ being provided, other than they would feature a local church service at 11 a.m.,” Varner recalled in an 2019 story recalling his long-time “This Sunday Morning” package of programs on WDAD.
“I approached Dick Sherry with an offer to purchase a five-hour block of Sunday morning time, 6 to 11 a.m. for Christian broadcasting, recognizing that I did not want to interfere with the local church services they were already providing,” Varner recalled.
Sherry eventually agreed to sell those hours for $500, or about $100 per hour. Some commercial businesses support the five-hour block, while other funding comes from listeners seeking to support the WDAD programming.
“Many of these listeners are preparing to go to Sunday school and church; others are ‘shut-ins’ and can’t get out to church, so they listen to ‘This Sunday Morning’ for some insights into Christian living,” Varner said.
During Sherry’s association with the two stations, WDAD would be increased from its sign-on nighttime power of 250 watts to its present around-the-clock power output of 1,000 watts, while WQMU would move from 103.1 to 92.5 on the FM dial, the latter occurring in 1997.
Sherry’s company owned WDAD and WQMU for 15 years. On Feb. 13, 2004, the FCC approved the sale of those stations to Anthony F. Renda, doing business as St. Pier Group.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana is handling arrangements.