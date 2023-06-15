KENWOOD — In its monthly business meeting, the Penns Manor school board adopted its final budget for the 2023-2024 school year with no changes from the preliminary budget.
The budget of $20,083,414 in revenues and $19,445,006.38 in expenses results in a surplus of $638,407.02, a 60-cent decrease from the preliminary budget, and will not be funded by an increased property tax, which will remain at its current rate of $1.54 per $100 of property value.
The surplus is due mostly to ESSERS funding, which was part of the 2020 CARES Act. Without the funding, which is set to expire in Sept. 30, 2024, the district would have faced an $80,000 deficit, a looming issue the board is preparing for.
“As we use the funding for the upcoming school year,” Penns Manor Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said, “if figures stay the same, we are looking at (the deficit). We’ll begin (the budgeting process) again come November/December.”
The board will begin making decisions on what do with the surplus at the end of next fiscal year, which could include carrying it forward to the next school year or saving it in a fund, according to Johnston.
In addition to the budget, the board approved two quotes and an agreement for various building and grounds projects.
The first involves a quote with Clymer Furniture to replace the current flooring with an easier-to-clean vinyl floor tile in a classroom utilized for special education. The district was quoted $6,969.97 by the company.
“The current flooring is carpet, and we’re constantly cleaning it,” Johnston said. “It is just more sanitary to replace it with tile.”
Quoted for $10,028.50, the district approved a replacement roof refrigeration unit for the high school kitchen, which will be performed by Boyer Refrigeration.
Finally, the agreement with Straight Edge Concrete for $9,200 is to replace a section of sidewalk that is beginning to break apart, in order to avoid falls or other accidents.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Ronald J. Saffron, who currently holds the position, as the school solicitor for the next year and approved dental and health exams for students by local medical providers Dr. Adam Tomayko and Dr. Amanda Vaglia, respectively. Tomayko will continue the tradition of offering these exams for a $1 fee.
The school board will meet again in its monthly committee meeting on July 5 at 7 p.m.
