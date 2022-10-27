A request for clarification about absentee and mail-in ballots may lead to a special meeting prior to the Nov. 8 general election for the Indiana County Board of Elections.
County Commissioners Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, serving as the election board, met Wednesday following the regular board meeting. Commissioner R. Michael Keith, who chairs both, was absent.
During the brief election board session, Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky asked about the rules for the ballots that are mailed in prior to the actual day at the polls less than two weeks from now.
“We should ... make it easier for people to vote,” Wanatosky said, a point on which Gorman and Hess agreed.
On the election board agenda, voters were reminded “to follow the instructions carefully and put your ballot in the white secrecy envelope that says, ‘Official Election Ballot,’ and seal it. Sign and date the return envelope. If you do not follow these instructions, your ballot may be rejected.”
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said ballots in envelopes without signatures and/or dating “are segregated separately from all the ballots that are dated and signed.”
In some counties, such envelopes could be “cured,” with voters allowed to come in to sign and/or date them if necessary.
“The court has not finally ruled on that,” county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said.
“We do not notify voters,” Hess said.
“Our voter registration office is currently setting them aside,” Gorman said.
Budash said a motion could have been made to amend the election board agenda regarding the policy for mail-in and absentee ballots.
Hess and Gorman decided not to do that, but a special meeting of the board could be scheduled for such a motion. Maryai said there is enough time to schedule such a meeting and legally advertise it before election day.
There was one motion on the agenda in need of action, naming Maryai, Debra Streams and Melissa Miller as the official return board which will convene on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the courthouse, for the purpose of computation and canvassing of votes cast Nov. 8.
Earlier this month, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count mail-in votes that arrive in exterior envelopes with inaccurate or nonexistent handwritten dates, despite a requirement in state law.
That followed a ruling by the United States Supreme Court declaring as moot a decision in May by the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about mail-in ballots.
The circuit court, which includes Pennsylvania, said mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope had to be counted in a 2021 Pennsylvania judge race.
In his weekly newsletter to constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said the state election law is clear that dates must be included on mail-in ballots.
However, Struzzi went on, “Chapman has opted to go against the law and push the Wolf administration’s guidelines to counties telling them to count undated mail-in ballots and mingle them with all other ballots.”
He said state House Republican leadership strongly urged Chapman to issue guidance that undated ballots be segregated in anticipation of litigation over the decision, but Gov. Tom Wolf dismissed the request.
Last week, state and national Republican parties sued anew in an effort to block mail-in ballots that lack the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope from being counted.
The GOP filing went straight to the state Supreme Court — but, The Associated Press reported, the court does not have to take up the lawsuit.
In any case, again from the election board agenda, “voted ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. (on Nov. 8). Ballots can be returned to (the) Voter Registration Office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the courthouse. A drop box is available in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
On Nov. 8 itself, the drop box will be available until 8 p.m., the time when polls close across the commonwealth.
Also on Nov. 8, the county elections board (Keith, Hess, Gorman) will convene between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots.
“One authorized representative from each candidate in an election and one representative from each political party shall be permitted to remain in the room during pre-canvassing activities,” according to Wednesday’s election board agenda.
Other matters up and coming regarding the election include:
• A test run of ES&S DS100 Precinct and DS450 Central County tabulating equipment, on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room.
• A convening of the county elections board on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for the Nov. 8 election.
• Another convening of the elections board on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. to examine provisional ballot envelopes cast by electors on Nov. 8.
• Then, on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., the county elections board will convene to canvass military ballots, which must be received no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 15 to count in the Nov. 8 election.