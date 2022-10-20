The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said Wednesday that a brief traffic disruption will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on two state highways in area counties.

On state Route 22, disruptions will occur eastbound at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh and westbound at Wehrum Road in Wehrum, Buffington Township, both in Indiana County, while for state Route 28 the focus will be on Slate Lick Exit 18 in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

