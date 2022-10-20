The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said Wednesday that a brief traffic disruption will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on two state highways in area counties.
On state Route 22, disruptions will occur eastbound at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh and westbound at Wehrum Road in Wehrum, Buffington Township, both in Indiana County, while for state Route 28 the focus will be on Slate Lick Exit 18 in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.
A PennDOT spokeswoman in White Township said the disruptions will be for the installation of sign structures and what are called Dynamic Message Signs.
A DMS is a traffic control sign that displays variable messages to provide traffic-related messages used to regulate, route and manage traffic such as road closures, traffic advisories, etc.
Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, Allegheny County, is conducting a $864,700 project which is estimated to be completed by the end of December.
The spokeswoman said traffic will be controlled using flaggers as needed.