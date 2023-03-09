Carl P. Beard, Altoona-based labor counsel for the Penns Manor Area School District, said early this afternoon that a settlement had been reached in the contract dispute with the Penns Manor Education Association.
As he emailed to the Gazette:
"New 4 year agreement.
"Strike over.
"Teachers and students back in classrooms tomorrow."
The agreement came after a bargaining session that began at 9 a.m. Thursday, the ninth day of the PMEA walkout.
Moments after Beard's email, PMEA issued this statement on its Facebook page:
"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the district.
"We look forward to returning to our classrooms with our students tomorrow!
"Thank you for your patience and overwhelming support. We couldn’t have done it without you."
We will have further details as they become available.