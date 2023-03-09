KENWOOD -- A nine-day strike by the 68-member Penns Manor Education Association against the Penns Manor Area School District ended Thursday morning after the second bargaining session this week between the two sides.
Carl P. Beard, Altoona-based labor counsel for the district, first sent out news of the four-year agreement in an email shortly after noon.
"PMASD and PMEA have reached a tentative agreement," Superintendent Daren K. Johnston confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. "Teachers strike has ended. Classes resume on Friday, March 10. Students and all employees are to report."
Between those statements, PMEA issued this on its Facebook page:
"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the district.
"We look forward to returning to our classrooms with our students tomorrow!
"Thank you for your patience and overwhelming support. We couldn’t have done it without you."
Annie Briscoe, region advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA is an affiliate, also confirmed the tentative agreement.
She said more information will be released once PMEA shares details with its membership.
We will have further details as they become available.