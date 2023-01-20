Among the final decisions of the now-departed Wolf administration was the announcement last week by then-Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier of Schools-to-Work Program grant awards totaling more than $2.5 million, created to develop and expand career pathways for high school students while also helping to eliminate barriers to employment.
Two of those grants, given out for the period from June 1, 2023, through May 30, 2025, will have direct impact in the Indiana area:
• River Valley School District, covering areas in Indiana and Westmoreland counties, is getting $250,000 toward enhancing the electrical occupations/lineman classroom and laboratory environments.
DLI said this workforce development program is specifically intended to prepare graduates for careers as residential, commercial and industrial electricians as well as linemen.
• The Learning Lamp, which serves Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset counties, is getting $224,790 toward its Early Childhood Education Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program, providing high school students with the opportunity to graduate with a Child Development Associate credential.
With pre-apprenticeship serving as a bridge, DLI said students can seamlessly transition to ECE Registered Apprenticeship and scholarship-funded advanced degree pathways to earn associate and bachelor’s degrees in early childhood and K-4 education at no cost.
In all, 11 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs received grants to enhance partnerships between schools, employers, organizations and training centers across the commonwealth, to prepare students for employment within targeted industries.