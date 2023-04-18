Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Sustainability Studies is hosting the first local screening of a new, award-winning documentary film, “Hellbent,” on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the revitalized Indiana Theater at 637 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
The documentary focuses on Grant Township.
According to Professor Amanda Poole, Ph.D., co-director of the Sustainability Studies program, the focus of “Hellbent” is on the refuge of a rare salamander and the only source of clean drinking water for 700 people.
Producers of the documentary said that refuge and that water supply is threatened by installation of a fracking waste injection well, prompting community members to band together to fight for the rights of their people and nature.
The public is invited for a free screening of “Hellbent,” followed by a panel discussion with people fighting to protect the water of Grant Township, and tabling by local and regional environmental organizations.